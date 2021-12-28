A third-period spark and standout goaltending performance led a shorthanded Trinity of Manchester boys hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Hanover in the Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament on Tuesday at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
The Pioneers, who had five players out with COVID and non-COVID-19 related illnesses and another three with injuries against Hanover, finished the tournament with a 1-2 record. The Marauders went 0-3.
The tournament, which is sponsored by Brady Sullivan Properties, concludes tonight at 5 with the championship game between Bedford and Concord, which were both 2-0 entering their nightcap game on Tuesday. Defending NHIAA Division I champion Concord is also the reigning tournament champion, defeating Bedford for the crown in 2019.
Shortly after killing off a penalty, the Pioneers knotted the score at 1-1 with six minutes remaining via a counter-rush goal from Aidan Palmeter. Tyler Manning netted the game-winning goal 1 minute and 27 seconds after Palmeter’s tally.
Trinity capitalized on its chances in the third period, which was an issue for the Pioneers in the tournament, coach Mike Connell said.
“We’ve been getting our opportunities,” Connell said. “We just haven’t been able to finish and I think that the fact that we were able to get two (goals) in the third (period) was great. If we’re going to win games, we’ve got to score more than two goals but, first things first, you’ve got to get the opportunities and we got those.”
Hanover pulled goaltender Luke Ives for the extra skater inside the final two minutes, but could not put the equalizer past Trinity goaltender Braeden Lubelczyk (39 saves).
The Marauders tested Lubelczyk with a game-high 16 shots on goal in the third period.
“I thought he played great,” Connell said of Lubelczyk. “There wasn’t too much as far as rebounds go. He was moving well. He was seeing the puck really well…He was square to the puck all night and he was solid as far as just not giving up second or third chances.”
Hanover opened the game’s scoring 7:11 into the second period with a power-play goal from Jack Stadheim off an assist from Jack Gardner.
Ives (six saves) and Oliver Sperry (seven saves) each played half the game in goal for Hanover.
Hanover coach Dick Dodds said his team needs to find a way to close out wins. The Marauders had a chance to win each of their tournament games in the third period, he said.
Exeter 8, Goffstown 0: Exeter scored four goals in the first period and added two more in both the second and third frames to finish the tournament as the Tafe Jr. Division champion with a 3-0 mark.
For winning the Tafe Jr. Division, Exeter will move to the McDonough Jr. Division, whose members compete for the tournament championship, next year. Hanover, which finished last in the McDonough Jr. Division, will replace Exeter in the Tafe Jr. Division next year.
Exeter goaltender Joe Labonte recorded a 12-save shutout. Jake Webber stopped 29 shots for Goffstown (0-3).
Manchester 6, Bow 3: The Manchester co-op team scored the game’s first three goals over the opening 11:10 and quelled Bow’s second-period rally attempt to finish the tournament with a 2-1 record.
Manchester led, 3-0, after the first period and 5-3 entering the final frame. Bow (1-2) cut Manchester’s lead to 4-3 at one point with second-period goals from Billy Smethurst, Ethan Tobeler and Owen Webber.
Lukas Tafe scored twice in the first period and finished with a hat trick for Manchester, which played in the tournament’s Tafe Jr. Division that is named after his grandfather. Colin Fields (shorthanded), Owen Kelley and Joe Velez (power play) also scored for the co-op team.
Landon Wilson made 18 saves for Manchester. Bow netminder Mason Marquis made 10 saves.
Manchester co-coach Eric Fischer said the tournament allowed him and co-coach Chuck Goss to evaluate their players. The team only played one game — a 4-3 loss at Windham — before the holiday break.
“We got a really good look at the kids under pressure in game situations,” Fischer said. “Practicing against yourself, it’s easy to look good against yourself…They came out fired up. I think that’s the culture we’re trying to build.”