Parker Reed scored twice and Jackson Cooney added another as host Sunapee blanked Concord Christian 3-0 in NHIAA Division IV boys soccer quarterfinal-round action on Sunday.
Sunapee (10-2), which also received six saves from keeper Sean Moynihan, advances to face Pittsfield (5-6) in Wednesday's semifinal round.
Souhegan 1, Hollis/Brookline 0: In Hollis, Miles Drum scored in the 44th minute, assisted by Simon Trombley, to lift the Sabers to the Division II quarterfinal-round win. Jake Morrisette had eight saves for Souhegan while Jackson Koopman had six for Hollis/Brookline.