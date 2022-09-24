MANCHESTER — Manchester Central’s Prince Ojha said hard work beats talent.
Manchester Memorial coach Jerold White said the Little Green have plenty of talent, too.
Central defeated city rival Memorial, 3-0, in a boys soccer showdown Thursday night at Chabot-McDonough Field by scoring its goals in a seven-minute span in the second half.
The Little Green (6-2), led by 23rd-year coach Chris LaBerge, have posted three shutout wins, have not allowed more than two goals in a game and, in each of their victories, have scored at least three goals.
“Central is a talented team,” White said. “They came to play, they pressured us and we didn’t really know what to do.
“They knock the ball well and they’re not afraid to attack.”
Against the Crusaders (6-2), Central junior forward Celestin Bulose opened the game’s scoring in the 42nd minute by winning a one-on-one situation with Memorial goalie Yousif Hikmat (four saves). Bulose then assisted on senior midfielder Estaban Henao’s goal that came six minutes later.
Central senior right-footed forward Junior Mawette, who was dealing with pain in his right knee and ankle Thursday, capped the game’s scoring with his goal off a centering cross into the box in the 49th minute.
Ojha, a senior back and captain, said the Little Green opened the year still deciding on a formation, but since finding the best fit, they have clicked offensively.
“I think we’re great at counterattacks. We move the ball well,” Ojha said. “Everyone’s physical. Everyone’s tough, everyone’s playing hard.”
Mawette said he usually starts alongside Henao, Bulose and midfielders Jacques Mmembe and Julian Favorite up top. Junior Martin Lubunga and senior Dino Hurtic also started in the midfield for the Little Green on Thursday.
“We play like one,” Mawette said. “It’s a family. We play for each other. We fight for each other.”
Jeyson Lopez, Central’s senior goalkeeper, made two saves to earn the shutout against the Crusaders.
Central opened the season with a 2-1 loss at Bedford on Aug. 26. Its other blemish is a 1-0 loss at Exeter on Sept. 13.
The Little Green, who reached the Division I semifinals last year, handed Portsmouth its only loss through its first seven games, 4-2, at Gill Stadium, on Sept. 9. Central also defeated Nashua South, 5-1, at home on Sept. 16, ending the season-opening winning streak (5-0) for the defending Division I champions.
The Memorial victory was another important one to Mawette, Ojha and their teammates. Both said there was a lot of anticipation for the game and trash talk between players leading up to it.
Mawette’s best friend, Artur Moura, plays for Memorial. Ojha plays on the same club soccer team as Moura and other Memorial players such as Tyler Telge.
White said he has coached all the Central players before and LaBerge has coached many of Memorial’s players. For several years, the teams have held a joint get-together on Lincoln Street at the end of fall, White said.
“The game was exciting,” Mawette said. “There was a lot of talk outside the field before the game and stuff but my team, we were confident. ... They haven’t beat us since — I don’t even know when was the last time.”