The tentative matchups for this weekend’s NHIAA football playoffs have been decided, but those matchups won’t be official until sometime today. After last weekend’s play-in games, there are 16 teams remaining in Divisions I and II, seven remaining in Division III and eight left in Division IV.
Teams in each division have been grouped into “COVID Clusters,” and will have to play their way out of their bracket to advance to the semifinals (Divisions I and II) or championship game (Divisions III and IV). All games played this weekend will be held at home sites.
The following playoff matchups are based on information gathered by the Union Leader. Once official, the playoff brackets for each division will be posted on the NHIAA website.
DIVISION I
North: No. 4 Concord at No. 1 Goffstown (Saturday); and No. 3 Bedford at No. 2 Manchester Memorial (Friday).
East: No. 4 Exeter at No. 1 Dover (Saturday); and No. 3 Spaulding at No. 2 Winnacunnet (TBD).
West: No. 4 Bishop Guertin at No. 1 Nashua North (Friday); and No. 3 Nashua South at No. 2 Merrimack (TBD).
South: No. 4 Alvirne at No. 1 Salem (Friday); and No. 3 Windham at No. 2 Londonderry (Saturday).
Semifinals: North winner vs. East winner, and South winner vs. West winner.
DIVISION II
Top Bracket
Cluster: No. 4 Merrimack Valley at No. 1 Plymouth (Saturday); and No. 3 Gilford/Belmont at No. 2 Kennett (Saturday)
Cluster: No. 4 Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at No. 1 Bow (Saturday); and No. 3 Hanover at No. 2 Lebanon (TBD).
Bottom Bracket
Cluster: No. 4 St. Thomas at No. 1 Pembroke (Saturday); and No. 3 Sanborn at No. 2 Timberlane (Friday).
Cluster: No. 4 Manchester West at No. 1 Souhegan (Saturday) and No. 3 Milford at No. 2 Hollis/Brookline (TBD).
DIVISION III
Top Bracket
Cluster: No. 4 Campbell at No. 1 Pelham (TBD); and No. 3 Trinity at No. 2 Monadnock.
Bottom Bracket
Cluster: No. 3 Laconia at No. 2 Stevens (TBD).
Note: Winnisquam received a bye and will play the Laconia/Stevens winner in the semifinals. Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough opted out of the playoffs.
DIVISION IV
Top Bracket
Cluster: No. 4 Mascoma at No. 1 Newport (Saturday); and No. 3 Fall Mountain at No. 2 Franklin (Saturday).
Bottom Bracket
Cluster: No. 4 Epping at No. 1 Somersworth (Saturday); and No. 3 Bishop Brady at No. 2 Raymond (Saturday).