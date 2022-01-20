“THAT KID can play,” Rivier University men’s assistant coach Jim Mignault said to the guy sitting next to him during the third quarter of Wednesday’s NHIAA boys basketball game between Bedford and Merrimack.
“I’m telling ya, 23 can play,” Mignault reiterated a few minutes later, pointing to No. 23 in a Bedford uniform.
“Who is 23?” Mignault asked as he turned and pointed to the roster the man next to him was holding.
The answer: Austin Kasyjanski is No. 23 on the Bedford roster. Kasyjanski (KAZZ-a-Jan-Ski), a sophomore, attended middle school in Bedford, but spent his freshman year at Bradford Christian Academy in Haverhill, Mass. He scored a game-high 24 points in Bedford’s 61-46 triumph over Merrimack, including a fourth-quarter jam that might be the frontrunner for Dunk of Year at the NHIAA level.
“We’ve been waiting for him to blow up,” Bedford senior point guard T.J. O’Connell said. “He’s the most athletic dude we’ve had at Bedford — and he can hit shots, too. Now everyone is going to see that dunk and know how he can play.”
“I felt confident tonight,” Kasyjanski said following the Merrimack game. “We’ve been working hard in practice trying to get the whole team involved. Everything was falling. It was a good game.”
In some ways, Kasyjanski’s performance typifies this Bedford team, which has won seven of its last eight games and raised its Division I record to 9-4 by beating Merrimack. Opponents never know which Bulldog is the one who will bite them.
Like many teams, Bedford has dealt with injury and illness this season. It’s been so bad that the Bulldogs were unable to use the same starting lineup in any of their first 12 games. The silver lining, of course, is that Bedford has created depth since so many bench players have had to play meaningful minutes.
Bedford coach Frank Moreno said he regularly uses nine or 10 players in a game.
“We can go 10 guys into our bench and not lose too much,” he said. “It’s been a mix every game. The challenge has been finding guys who have some strong chemistry together on the floor. I’m hoping we can get that nailed down these next few weeks.
“We’ve been very good defensively,” Moreno continued. “They’ve bought in on the defensive end. We drive the ball well, but our shooting has been inconsistent, to say the least. We hit 11 3s (Monday against Winnacunnet), but when we were at Spaulding we were 1-for-19 from behind the line.
“I think we’re better than our record. Some of the games we lost, we were in and felt we should have won. We just have to play with a little more consistency.”
Despite being shorthanded so often, Bedford does have six players who have played at least 200 minutes this season. In addition to Kasyjanski (215), that group includes sophomore guard Luke Soden (302), senior forwarded Andrew Zimmerman (291), junior guard Dylan Lafferty (270), junior guard Sean Toscano (229) and senior guard Andrew Grudinskas (201).
Perhaps because of the team’s slow start — Bedford lost three of its first five games — the Bulldogs aren’t mentioned in the same breath as Trinity, Pinkerton Academy or Goffstown, teams that are considered by many to be the top contenders for this year’s Division I championship. Bedford will have a chance to raise its profile when it plays at Goffstown (10-2) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
“I definitely think we’re flying under the radar, and honestly I love that,” O’Connell said. “The press is well-deserved for those other teams, but I think we’re gonna finish strong and then people will start talking about us.”
Junior Emma Tenters scored a game-high 25 points to lead Conant to a 61-20 victory over previously unbeaten Fall Mountain on Tuesday night in a matchup between programs that met in last year’s Division III championship game. … The Goffstown girls returned to action following a COVID pause by beating Londonderry (38-33) Tuesday and Spaulding (43-34) Wednesday. Before that, the Grizzlies last played Dec. 27. … The Trinity boys are the only unbeaten team in Division I, but may have their toughest stretch of the season upcoming. The Pioneers are scheduled to play at Goffstown on Wednesday and will be at home against Pinkerton the following Monday. In between, Memorial will visit Trinity on Friday night.