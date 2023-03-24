The 2022-23 all-division high school hockey teams, as selected by the New Hampshire High School Coaches Association.
Certificates are provided by the NH Legends of Hockey and sent to their athletic directors.
Girls
Coach of the Year: John Dodds (Hanover)
Player of the Year: Maeve Lee (Hanover)
First Team
Jenna Lynch, F, Sr., Bishop Guertin; Maeve Lee, F, Jr., Hanover; Riley Dunn, F, Jr., Pinkerton; Ava Bartoli, D, Jr., Berlin-Gorham-Kennett; Maggie Farwell, D, Sr., Oyster River-Portsmouth; Diana Pivirotto, G, Sr., St Thomas-Dover-Winnacunnet
Second Team
Evey Heppler, F, Fr., Bishop Brady-Trinity-Londonderry; Kelly Zhang, F, Sr., Senior Oyster River-Portsmouth; Juliana Grella, F, Jr., St Thomas-Dover-Winnacunnet; Maddie Gibeault, D, Sr., Pinkerton; Kali McDonnell, D, Sr., Hanover, Eleanor Edson, G, So., Hanover
Honorable Mention
Lauren Thomas, F, Sr., Bedford; Nora Bradley, F, So., Hanover; Lilyan Blood, F, Jr., Exeter; McKenzie Wessling, D, Sr, St Thomas-Dover-Winnacunnet; Mauren Ladzinski, D, Jr., Keene; Amelie Cowieson, G, Sr., Oyster River-Portsmouth
Boys
Division I
Coach of the Year: Gary Bishop (Bishop Guertin)
Player of the Year: Brooks Craigue (Concord)
First Team
Brooks Craigue, F, Sr., Concord; John Mantone, F, Sr., Bishop Guertin; Cam Snee, F, Sr., Exeter; Joey Tarbell, D, Sr., Concord; Maddox Muir, D, Sr., Bedford; Vito Mancini, G, Sr., Windham
Second Team
Aiden Palmeter, F, Sr., Trinity; Logan Vogel, F, Sr., Bishop Guertin; Ty Robinson, F, Sr., Exeter; Cam Keaveney, D, Jr., Exeter; Jack Shoemaker, D, Jr., Concord; Braydon King, G, Jr., Bishop Guertin
Honorable Mention
Aiden Quaglietta, F, Jr., Windham; Lorenzo Corsetto, F, Sr., Pinkerton; Brendan Morin, F, Jr., Londonderry; Ryan Kelley, D, Sr., Bishop Guertin; Casey Kramer, D, Jr., Windham; Damien Carter, G, Sr., Pinkerton
Division II
Coach of the Year: Mike Young (Dover)
Player of the Year: Brendan Chrisom (St. Thomas)
First Team
Brendan Chrisom, F, Sr., St. Thomas; Eliot Medlock, F, Jr., Merrimack; Jacob Lapierre, F, Sr., Dover; Gavan Bullen, D, Jr., St. Thomas; Kyle Dunn, D, Sr., Merrimack; Brett Davis, G, Sr., Dover
Second Team
Colin Chrisom, F, Sr., St. Thomas; Brady McDonough, F, Sr., Dover; Finn Bussirre, F, Sr., Portsmouth –Newmarket; Wyatt Bell, D, Sr., Dover; Xavier Bibaud, D, Sr., Goffstown; Hunter Marshall, G, Sr., Winnacunnet
Honorable Mention
Logan Spagna, F, Sr., Dover; Matt Ryan, F, Sr., Alvirne – Milford; Jonny Pelletier, F, Sr., Somersworth — Coe-Brown; Connor Strum, D, Sr., Somersworth — Coe-Brown; Curtis Leitz, D, Sr., Oyster River; Matt Licata, G, Sr., Merrimack
Division III
Coach of the Year: Mike Poulin (Berlin-Gorham)
Player of the Year: Owen Guerin (Belmont-Gilford)
First Team
Will Danais, F, Sr., Kingswood; Evan Guerin, F, So., Belmont-Gilford; Zach Spicuzza, F, Sr., Laconia-Winnisquam-IL; Owen Guerin, D, Sr., Belmont-Gilford; Robbie Murphy, D, Jr., Kennett; Liam Cripps, G, Jr., Pembroke-Campbell
Second Team
Cameron Plumb, F, Jr., Junior Pembroke-Campbell; Jesse Gertz, F, Sr., Hollis Brookline-Derryfield; Brody Duquette, F, Sr., Berlin-Gorham; Shaw Swinerton, D, Sr., Kingswood; Jack Lager, D, Sr., Hollis Brookline-Derryfield; Kolin Melanson, G, Jr., Berlin-Gorham
Honorable Mention
Luke Sabatini, F, Jr., Sanborn-Epping; Michael Cote, F, Jr., Berlin-Gorham; Kip Hedquist, F, Fr., John Stark-Hopkinton-Hills Deer; Andrew Dannehy, D, Sr., Lebanon-Stevens-Mt. Royal; Aidan Mckenzie, D, Jr., Belmont-Gilford; Carson McGreevy, G, So., Belmont-Gilford