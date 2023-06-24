Selected by the coaches
DIVISION I
First Team
Brooks Craigue, Concord, senior; Cam Keaveney, Exeter, junior; Will Perkowski, Goffstown, senior; Braeden Lambert, Goffstown, senior; Ryan Strand, Goffstown, senior; Owen Carey, Londonderry, junior; Jayden Hamilton, Londonderry, junior; Kevin Rourke, Londonderry, senior; Michael Crowley, Londonderry, senior; Declan Ryan, Central-West, senior; Elias Bourque, Nashua North, senior; Jacob Albert, Pinkerton, senior; Brendan Horne, Pinkerton, sophomore; Matthew Minckler, Portsmouth, senior; Elliot Miles, Portsmouth, senior; Ethan Nowak, Winnacunnet, senior; Miles Pratt, Winnacunnet, junior; Isaac Crivac, Bishop Guertin, junior.
Second Team
Charlie Carriello, Bedford, junior; Jake Boudreau, Bishop Guertin, junior; Matt Drewes, Concord, senior; George Young, Exeter, senior; Cam Piwnicki, Exeter, sophomore; Cam Snee, Exeter, senior; Zak Whitney, Keene, junior; Brett McKinnon, Londonderry, sophomore; Alexis Rivera, Memorial, senior; Derek Finlay, Nashua North, senior; Isiah Hedquist, Nashua South, senior; Jackson Marshall, Pinkerton, junior; Sean Roeger, Salem, senior; Cole Constantine, Windham, senior; Stephen Salvador, Windham, senior; Jake Fredericks, Winnacunnet, senior; Jason Pinsonnault, Winnacunnet, senior; Jackson Larck, Winnacunnet, junior.
Third Team
Jameson Krueger, Alvirne, freshman; Dom Monico, Bishop Guertin, senior; Brett Davis, Dover, senior; Logan Simmons, Goffstown, senior; Jack Riendeau, Keene, senior; Johan Pena, Londonderry, junior; Brett Beddington, Central-West, senior; Xander Rivera, Memorial, senior; Garron Brown, Merrimack, junior; Devin Sawyer, Nashua South, senior; Casey Watson, Pinkerton, senior; Garrett Hammer, Pinkerton, senior; Jake Carlisle, Portsmouth, junior; Boden Driscoll, Portsmouth, senior; Josh Scamman, Spaulding, senior; Jayden Mwangi, Timberlane, senior; Sean Kuhloff, Trinity, senior; Jake Sullo, Windham, sophomore.
Player of the Year: Aiden O’Connell, Bedford, senior. Pitcher of the Year: Connor Fennell, Londonderry, senior. Offensive Player of the Year: Nater Wachter, Concord, senior. Coach of the Year: Bruce Joyce, Exeter.
DIVISION II
First Team
Nolan Colby, Souhegan, junior; Timmy Avery, St. Thomas, junior; Owen Webber, Bow, sophomore; Charlie Hale, Hollis-Brookline, senior; Johnny Flaherty, Plymouth, junior; Sam Grondin, St. Thomas, junior; Jackson McBride, Hanover, junior; Sam Sacerdote, Hanover, senior; James Yarling, Kingswood, senior; Chase Philibotte, John Stark, sophomore; Nick Brill, Lebanon, junior; Brayden Hickman, Souhegan, sophomore; Logan Howard, Milford, sophomore; Zakery Lussier, Hollis-Brookline, senior; Jack McGrath, Hanover, senior; Gavin Duquette, Sanborn, senior; Devon Paquette, St. Thomas, senior; Jack Lager, Hollis-Brookline, senior.
Second Team
Sam Seavey, Kennett, senior; Will Danais, Kingswood, senior; Freddie Mierke, Hanover, junior; Gavin Wheeler, Merrimack Valley, senior; Luke Diamond, Plymouth, sophomore; Dawson Bates, Lebanon, senior; Hayden Goerlich, Souhegan, senior; Matt Silk, Souhegan, sophomore; Trice Cote, Milford, senior; Bryce Larco, Milford, sophomore; Michael Skowron, St. Thomas Aquinas, junior; Ethan Stanley, Sanborn, senior; Charlie Covert, St. Thomas Aquinas, junior; Oliver Sperry, Hanover, junior; John Federico, Oyster River, senior; Ben Libby, Kingswood, sophomore, Hunter Keim, John Stark, junior; Owen Stewart, Pembroke, sophomore.
Third Team
Nate Cloos, Kingswood, freshman; Cam Evans, Bow, senior; Kolby Brown, Kingswood, freshman; JoJo Drent, Hanover, freshman; Landon Pearson, Pembroke, senior; Cam Stratton, Plymouth, senior; Bennett Hewett, Lebanon, junior; Peter Dubois, Sanborn, senior; Jack Robinson, Kennett, senior; Devin Jakubec, Kennett, sophomore; Freddy Schaaf, Coe-Brown, senior; Colin Klein, Oyster River, junior; Drew Reagan, Souhegan, sophomore; Cade Murphy, St. Thomas, junior; Tommy Flanagan, Coe-Brown, senior; Joseph Gutwein, ConVal, senior; Cole Garcia, Pelham, senior; Logan Sanchez, Laconia, junior.
Player of the Year: Alex Razzaboni, Hollis-Brookline, senior. Pitcher of the Year: Anthony Paolicelli, John Stark, junior. Coach of the Year: Chip Skelley, Kingswood. JV Coach of the Year: Layne Britton, Sanborn. Assistant Coaches of the Year: Bill Rollins, Kingswood; Justin Wheeler, Merrimack Valley.
DIVISION III
First Team
Jaxson Embree, Belmont, sophomore; Anakin Underhill, Belmont, sophomore; Mike Thresher, Bishop Brady, senior; Bryce Miller, Bishop Brady, senior; Jack Kidwell, Campbell, junior; Logan Daigle, Campbell, junior; Lane LeClair, Conant, junior; Mitch Cormier, Fall Mountain, senior; Gavin Clark, Gilford, junior; Cam Olivio, Monadnock, senior; Ben Dean, Monadnock, junior; Nate Leavitt, Prospect Mountain, junior; Zephan Yoder, Somersworth, senior; Ty Theriault, Stevens, senior; Karter Deming, White Mountains, senior; Noah Covell, White Mountains, sophomore; Anthony Boomer, Winnisquam, senior.
Second Team
Liam Waldron, Belmont, senior; Winn Thomas, Bishop Brady, freshman; Andy Hunton, Bishop Brady, junior; Chris Grimbles, Bishop Brady, junior; Luke Delia, Campbell, sophomore; Hunter Henderson, Campbell, freshman; Hunter Schultz, Conant, freshman; Corey Collins, Conant, sophomore; Caleb Giovanditto, Gilford, junior; Addie Kernen, Inter-Lakes, junior; Zack Thompson, Mascoma Valley, senior; Ethan Brown, Monadnock, senior; Jake Hilliard, Monadnock, junior; Sam Caldwell, Prospect Mountain, senior; Matt Becker, Stevens, senior; Robert Breault, White Mountains, junior; Braydon Shallow, White Mountains, junior; Alex Nichols, Winnisquam, junior.
Third Team
Jeremyah Dow, Berlin, senior; Brody Duquette, Berlin, senior; Bradyn Mundy, Bishop Brady, senior; Charlie Bolnick, Bishop Brady, freshman; Braden White, Campbell, freshman; Kaiden Kirby, Conant, freshman; Pat Connors, Fall Mountain, freshman; Will Wallace, Gilford, junior; Brendon Folon, Gilford, junior; Craig Dunn Jr., Inter-Lakes, senior; Joe Yanzo, Kearsarge, senior; Joey Letito, Monadnock, senior; Koby Kidney,Monadnock, freshman; Lukas Kelly, Somersworth, junior; Dom Puksta, Stevens, senior; Jake Silver, White Mountains, freshman; Ayden Cushing, Winnisquam, senior; Brady Palmer, Winnisquam, senior.
Player of the Year: Olivio, Monadnock. Pitcher of the Year: Dean, Monadnock. Coach of the Year: Skip Foy, Bishop Brady.
DIVISION IV
First Team
Kolten Dowse, Colebrook, junior; Liam Shaw, Colebrook, junior, Zach Syverston, Concord Christian, junior; John McDevitt, Derryfield, senior; Alex Comire, Derryfield, junior; Mitch Regan, Derryfield, senior; Chase Carder, Gorham, senior; Landon Croteau, Gorham, senior; Blake Fillion, Littleton, junior; J.P. Perez, Littleton, junior; Camden Cook, Littleton, junior; Nick Nigro, Newmarket, senior; Cam Moran, Newmarket, junior; Graham Willerer, Newmarket, sophomore; Kian Littlefield, Portsmouth Christian, sophomore; Finn Flint, Sunapee, junior; Mike Hogan, Woodsville, junior; Jackson Horne, Woodsville, senior.
Second Team
Isaac Langlois, Gorham, sophomore; Nate Gallant, Epping, sophomore; Cam Manning, Lin-Wood, senior; Joe Cocozella, Mascenic, senior; Nate St. Jean, Concord Christian, senior; Sam Flint, Sunapee, senior; Jonah Flint, Sunapee, senior; Cai Summers, Portsmouth Christian, freshman; Jack Boudreault, Woodsville, junior; Aiden Davis, Hinsdale, senior; Kaiden Dowse, Colebrook, senior; Reece Cook, Littleton, sophomore; Jack Saladino, Gorham, sophomore; Jack Sturgeon, Moultonborough, junior; Owen Clemans, Derryfield, junior; T.J. Charbono, Concord Christian, sophomore; Parker Sweitzer, Newmarket, junior; Jon Roth, Sunapee, senior.
Third Team
Ryan Walker, Woodsville, freshman; Jack Stuard, Derryfield, junior; Grayson Davis, Epping, freshman; J.J. Benson, Wilton-Lyndeborough, freshman; Jacob Putnam, Woodsville, sophomore; Jack Kyller, Colebrook, sophomore; Kyle Fuentes, Littleton, junior; Ross Kelly, Littleton, junior; Anthony Pizzuto, Gorham, senior; Zack Martin, Derryfield, junior; Jayden Day, Concord Christian, senior; Trevor Sullivan, Wilton-Lyndeborough, sophomore; Jack Hatfield, Portsmouth Christian, senior; Brendon Follansbee, Epping, senior; Alex Dyer, Newmarket, junior; Ian McNally, Sunapee, junior; Landon Hasty, Portsmouth Christian, sophomore.
Player of the Year: Chase Carder, Gorham, senior. Coach of the Year: A.J. Bray, Littleton.