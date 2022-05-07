EXETER — The Exeter High lacrosse team won its Seacoast battle with Portsmouth on Saturday by making adjustments.
The Clippers traveled to Bill Ball Stadium as the previously unbeaten Division II champions. They did a lot of things right: They won the faceoff battle, held Exeter’s top scoring threat, Aiden Drunsic, to one goal, forced the Blue Hawks to play a slow, methodical game and took a late one-goal lead.
But Division I Exeter answered those challenges with long possessions and stout defense to come away with a 10-9 victory.
And the Blue Hawks had Adam Neil. The senior captain and midfielder weaved through the middle of the Portsmouth defense to score his game-high fourth goal with 39.3 seconds remaining to clinch the Blue Hawks’ win.
Exeter improved to 11-1 while Portsmouth dropped to 8-1.
“That’s what lacrosse is,” Exeter first-year coach Matt Brewster said. “You’ve got to make adjustments.”
Clippers coach Chad Vischer took a timeout after Nick Smith won the faceoff for the Clippers but they never got a shot off on their final possession. Exeter junior Ryan Gerety scooped up a ground ball before clearing it as time expired.
Brewster said his defense played aggressive and forced the Clippers to make a play on their final possession.
“Zac Amend — we were trying to get him to shoot or Dylan (Roelofs) to shoot,” Vischer said. “They were looking for a perfect shot. With 15 seconds to go you’re not going to get the perfect shot, generally.”
Vischer said it took his team time to adjust to Exeter’s speed.
The Blue Hawks, Division I state finalists last spring, jumped out to a 4-0 lead, took a 4-1 lead into the second quarter and led, 6-4, at halftime. Portsmouth went on a 3-0 run in the second quarter to cut Exeter’s lead to 5-4 before the Blue Hawks got a goal from Owen Williams with 17.8 seconds left before halftime.
“I kind of thought that it would go that way,” Vischer said. “I hoped that (we weren’t) going to go down 4-0 but we don’t see that speed, we haven’t seen that speed all year. ... We clawed back and started getting some confidence back. When that started to happen, I knew that we could play.”
The Clippers took their only lead of the game with 6:15 left on a goal from Dom Maldari and twice tied the game in the second half. Amend knotted the score at 7-7 with his goal from Michael O’Neil that came 1:57 into the second half and Maldari scored with 8:49 remaining off an assist from Keigen Delisle to tie things up at eight goals each.
“Portsmouth played great,” Brewster said. “They’re highly coached, they passed the ball really well, they’re after ground balls. They challenged us.”
Williams had a hat trick, Gavin Lechner scored twice and Ethan Bernich made eight saves for the Blue Hawks.
Amend, Maldari, Roelofs and O’Neil each logged two goals,
Delisle scored once and senior goalkeeper Skyler Mikolaities made six saves for the Clippers. Smith won 14 faceoffs.
“I said to the boys when we were in the locker room, ‘Who wants to rematch them again tomorrow?’ Everybody raised their hand,” Vischer said “If we played for eight quarters, it probably would have been a one-goal game.”