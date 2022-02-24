BEDFORD — There haven’t been many high school programs in the state — in any sport — in recent memory that have dominated their respective division like the Conant girls basketball team.
And now the Orioles from Jaffrey are one win away from adding another championship notch to their historic resume.
Two-time defending Division III champion Conant was never threatened in Wednesday night’s semifinal against No. 4 Newfound, and the top-seeded Orioles opened the game with a 12-0 run on its way to winning the program’s 58th straight game, 60-23.
“I feel the same as I’ve felt every year. It’s the same excitement,” said Conant junior Emma Tenters. “We’ve worked so hard and we’re really excited to get back there. Hopefully we’ll get that win.
Tenters scored a game-high 23 points, while Brynn Rautiola added 16 points to help give Conant (20-0) a chance at a three-peat when its faces No. 6 Monadnock (16-4) in Sunday’s Division III championship game at Keene State College at 1 p.m. The Huskies advanced with a 49-34 win over No. 2 Fall Mountain (16-2) in Wednesday’s earlier action.
Perhaps it’s serendipity that the final will be staged at KSC’s Spaulding Gym, which is 4 miles from Monadnock, 17 miles from Conant.
Conant will be playing in its fifth title game in six seasons. The Orioles lost to Monadnock in 2017 before they beat Hopkinton for the 2018 crown. Monadnock went on to win the 2019 championship over Fall Mountain.
“We stay hungry; every year is different,” Conant coach Brian Troy said. “We’re really focused and committed this year. This group is hungry, this group of seniors is real hungry too. It’s a joy to be their coach, I’ve had a ball doing it, and hopefully we’ll finish it off on Sunday.”
Newfound (17-4) clung to a 4-0 deficit until Conant switched gears with back-to-back hoops by Rautiola midway through the second quarter.
Teagan Kirby (10 points) converted a steal to give the Orioles a 12-0 lead before Adeline Daloff scored Newfound’s first points with 1:15 left in the quarter.
“We came out really strong; that’s what we wanted to do,” Tenters said. “We wanted to come out and defend and then feed our offense. We’ve been working hard on our defense every practice, and as a team, I think we’ve learned how to play together and it’s at its peak. We’re prepared and ready to go into the championship.”
Tenters hit a buzzer-beater to give Conant a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, and dominated her way to nine points in the second quarter. Rautiola and Tenters each hit 3-pointers to give the Orioles a 26-6 lead, which extended to 37-11 at halftime.
“We had a good week of practice and we came out focused, prepared and we knew Newfound pretty good,” Troy said. “They played loose, they played confident. We have a lot of experience and I think it showed tonight too.”
Now the focus for Conant turns to a Monadnock program not only with its own championship pedigree, but also one that gave Conant by far its toughest game of the regular season when the Orioles had to rally late for a 43-42 win on Feb. 7. Conant’s average margin of victory is nearly 34 points.
The Orioles also won the first meeting between the teams in December, 54-31.
“They know what we’re all about, we know what they’re all about,” Troy said. “We’re looking forward to it and they’re looking forward to it as well. It should be fun.”