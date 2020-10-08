Henry Aspinwall scored twice to lead Hanover to a 3-1 win over neighboring Hartford, Vt., Thursday. The Marauders got a goal from Oscar Miller and outshot the Hurricanes 36-3. Hartford goalkeeper Shane Miller was outstanding, making 16 saves. Ty Nolan had one save for Hanover (5-0-0).
Londonderry 7, Timberlane 0: Hunter Smith poured in four goals as the Lancers improved to 6-0. Derrick Apholz added two goals and Aidan Dennis also scored, and T.J. Cote and Steven Swiderski combined on the shutout.
Central 5, Trinity 1: At Derryfield Park, Sam Latona scored twice for the Little Green, and Rahul Drupka, Sam Assantha and Dino Hurtic (first varsity goal) added markers. Nate Meeker scored for Trinity.
Bedford 6, Memorial 0: Jacob Beaudin scored twice for the Bulldogs, who also received goals from Kaden Razvi, James Poschmann, Graham Hudson and Grayson Grenier. Matthew Flannagan had four assists.
John Stark 1, Hopkinton 0: Generals goalie Daniel Hillyard made two saves for the shutout.
Field hockey
Gilford 4, Franklin 0: Taryn Fountain and Lexi Shute each had a pair of goals for the Eagles (5-1), and Bella Lesniak and Allison Carr had very good passing games.
Merrimack 2, Salem 1: Erin Knauer, on a penalty stroke, and Chloe Kapsambelis assisted by Paige Rivet off a penalty corner, scored for the Tomahawks. Goalie Natalia Gonzalez made five saves for Merrimack.
Windham 1, Pinkerton 0: Cecilia Ponzini's strike at 8:17 of the fourth quarter, on a penalty stroke, lifted the Jaguars. Pinkerton goalie Kylie Coupal made 44 saves and senior defender Eliza Taylor starred for the Astros (1-3-2).
Girls volleyball
Pinkerton 3, Windham 2 (25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 17-25, 15-6): The Astros (4-2) received big efforts from Sierra Edgecomb (10 kills), Sarah Taylor (10 kills), Reese Asselin (13 service points, 27 digs), Lily Heywood (three aces), Morgan Stevens (two blocks) and Ella Koelb (32 assists).
Girls soccer
Pinkerton 3, Windham 0: Chayse Dube scored twice and Adria Forand also scored, and goalie Jordan Wheaton made seven stops for the shutout.
Dover 3, Winnacunnet 2 (OT): Allie Galante scored the game-winner, and the Green Wave also got goals from Hope Duncan and Zoe Wisniewski.
Timberlane 1, Londonderry 0: Isabella Keough's goal in the 48th minutes was the difference for the Owls (6-0), who received a five-save shutout from Arden Henry. Liana Sawyer stopped seven shots for Londonderry (3-3).
Central 7, Trinity 0: The Little Green received a five-goal game from Erin Flurey, and Lauren Bouthot scored twice.