Concord's Leah Beauregard, shown in action last season, scored three goals in the Crimson Tide's overtime win over Berlin-Gorham on Thursday.

Leah Beauregard notched a hat trick and Jaelyn Kelleher scored the game winner in overtime to lift the Concord High girls hockey team past Berlin-Gorham 5-4 on Thursday in Concord.

BOYS HOCKEY

Salem 4, Pinkerton 2 (Wed.)

Salem: Ryan Pappalardo, 2 goals; Ryan Allard, Declan Burke, 1 goal each.

Pinkerton: Jake Masterson, Ethan Burgess, 1 goal each; Joseph Richards, Nick Plaza, 1 assist each.

Shots on goals: Pinkerton, 15; Salem, 7.

Note: Salem’s tying and go-ahead goals came 21 seconds apart in the third period, on the power play.

Bp. Brady 3, Goffstown 2, OT (Wed.)

Bishop Brady (1-0-0): Dom Dubreuil, 2 goals; Ben Marceau, 1 goal.

Goffstown (0-2-0): Grady Chretien, 2 goals.

Goalie saves: Goffstown, James Amorelli, 37; Brady, Owen Currier, 41.

Note: Dubreuil’s second goal, at the 48-second mark of overtime, won it.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sanborn 72, Coe-Br. 69, 2 OTs (Wed.)

Sanborn (2-0): Jared Khalil, 25 points.

Coe-Brown: Keegan Paradis, 20 points.

Note: Sanborn rallied from a 17-point deficit, then won in double overtime on a free throw by Khalil and two by Bush.

Trinity 59, Goffstown 55 (Wed.)

Trinity (1-0): Royce Williams, 27 points; Tyler Bike, 7 points.

Goffstown (1-1): Aiden O’Connell, 17 points; Mason Blondeau, 13 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Goffstown 55, Trinity 41 (Wed.)

Goffstown (1-2): Noelle Simmons, 15 points; Ava Winterburn, 14.

Trinity (0-1): Colby Guinta, 21 points.

Pelham 55, Timberlane 22

Pelham (3-0): Jasmine Becotte, 14 points; Mia Cantacesso, 8 points.

WRESTLING

Salem 42, Concord 39 (Wed.)

Salem winners in contested matches: Phil Giordano (113), WBF, 1:18; Matteo Mustapha (145), WBF, 3:26; Matt Breton (182), WBF, 3:40.

Note: Salem is 2-0.