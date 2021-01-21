Leah Beauregard notched a hat trick and Jaelyn Kelleher scored the game winner in overtime to lift the Concord High girls hockey team past Berlin-Gorham 5-4 on Thursday in Concord.
BOYS HOCKEY
Salem 4, Pinkerton 2 (Wed.)
Salem: Ryan Pappalardo, 2 goals; Ryan Allard, Declan Burke, 1 goal each.
Pinkerton: Jake Masterson, Ethan Burgess, 1 goal each; Joseph Richards, Nick Plaza, 1 assist each.
Shots on goals: Pinkerton, 15; Salem, 7.
Note: Salem’s tying and go-ahead goals came 21 seconds apart in the third period, on the power play.
Bp. Brady 3, Goffstown 2, OT (Wed.)
Bishop Brady (1-0-0): Dom Dubreuil, 2 goals; Ben Marceau, 1 goal.
Goffstown (0-2-0): Grady Chretien, 2 goals.
Goalie saves: Goffstown, James Amorelli, 37; Brady, Owen Currier, 41.
Note: Dubreuil’s second goal, at the 48-second mark of overtime, won it.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sanborn 72, Coe-Br. 69, 2 OTs (Wed.)
Sanborn (2-0): Jared Khalil, 25 points.
Coe-Brown: Keegan Paradis, 20 points.
Note: Sanborn rallied from a 17-point deficit, then won in double overtime on a free throw by Khalil and two by Bush.
Trinity 59, Goffstown 55 (Wed.)
Trinity (1-0): Royce Williams, 27 points; Tyler Bike, 7 points.
Goffstown (1-1): Aiden O’Connell, 17 points; Mason Blondeau, 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Goffstown 55, Trinity 41 (Wed.)
Goffstown (1-2): Noelle Simmons, 15 points; Ava Winterburn, 14.
Trinity (0-1): Colby Guinta, 21 points.
Pelham 55, Timberlane 22
Pelham (3-0): Jasmine Becotte, 14 points; Mia Cantacesso, 8 points.
WRESTLING
Salem 42, Concord 39 (Wed.)
Salem winners in contested matches: Phil Giordano (113), WBF, 1:18; Matteo Mustapha (145), WBF, 3:26; Matt Breton (182), WBF, 3:40.
Note: Salem is 2-0.