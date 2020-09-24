Sam Meier scored twice to lead the Plymouth girls soccer team past Kennett 4-1 on Thursday. Tara Smoker and Megan Metivier also scored for Plymouth, which got great goalkeeping from Izzy Roamer and Aaralyn Scroggins.
Trinity 13, Holy Family 0: Colby Guinta tallied four goals and added three assists for Trinity. Freshmen Dakoda Correia and Addie Bosworth added two goals each, and senior Victoria Warnock also scored a goal.
Boys soccer
Bow 1, Hopkinton 0: The Falcons scored on an own goal in the 64th minute and goalie Aaron Berrieau made two saves for the shutout. Hopkinton goalkeeper Aidan Burns was solid with five saves.
Central 6, Memorial 1: On Senior Night for Central at Gill Stadium, Sam Assantha, Gavin Lins and Junior Mawete scored two goals each for the Little Green. Tyler Telge tallied Memorial’s goal. Central won by the same score on Tuesday night at Memorial.
Girls volleyballPinkerton 3, Londonderry 0: Ella Koelb shone brightest for the host Astros, notching 15 assists, 19 service points and eight aces. Sarah Taylor added six kills, Reese Asselin had 23 digs and Aubrey Sansing had four kills.
For the Lancers, Kelsey Sanborn had 11 kills, Lexi Small added 12 assists and Sarah Joe notched five kills.
Golf
Hollis/Brookline 198, Milford 228, Alvirne 229: The Cavaliers’ Cayden Plummer and Alvirne’s Noah Leclair shared medalist honors with 2-over-par 37s.
Field hockeyCentral/West 1, Memorial 0: Ava Demers scored a first-quarter goal (from Sophia Leonard and Grace Mayhew) and Chloe Gilroy made three saves for the shutout. Central outshot Memorial, 14-3.
Kennett 1, Plymouth 0: In Conway, the hosts scored a fourth-quarter goal to win. Plymouth received strong play from goalie Ashley Bannon and backs Tori Whitcher, Ellen Ryan and Grace Bannon.
On the offensive side, Emma Webster, Gwen Merrifield, Maya Duarte and Olivia Homer played well.
Cross countryBoys: Bow 22, Hopkinton 36. Winner: Ben Neff, Bow. Runner-up: Michael Pelletier, Bow. Girls: Hopkinton 21, Bow 34. Winner: Maya Brochu, Bow. Runner-up: Anna O’Reilly, Hopkinton.