Lexi Shute’s hat trick helped Gilford to a 4-0 win over Laconia in field hockey on Thursday. Shea Brown contributed the other score for the Eagles and added an assist. Gilford is 4-1.
Windham 5, BG 0: Cecilia Ponzini scored two goals for the Jaguars.
Portsmouth 1, Winnacunnet 0 (OT): Paloma Peters’ overtime goal won it for the Clippers.
Boys soccer
Windham 7, Timberlane 0: Adam Burke and Charlie Breen scored two goals each to pace the Jaguars.
Londonderry 4, Salem 0: In Salem, Anthony Ramy and Erik Gagne each scored twice, with Hunter Smith, Ryan Griffin and Tyler Kraft added assists for the Lancers (4-0). TJ Cote made three saves for the shutout. Salem is 1-2-1.
Merrimack Valley 2, Hopkinton 1: Jack Davis’ penalty kick was the difference for the Pride. Griffin Wheeler also scored for MV, and Josh Duval scored for Hopkinton.
Trinity 3, Manchester West 2: On Wednesday, Nathan Shipman’s goal at the nine-minute mark of overtime lifted the Pioneers. Quinn Booth and Nathan Meeker also scored for Trinity, and John Wilonja and Carson Filardo tallied for West.
Girls soccer
Exeter 3, Dover 1: The Green Wave hung close with the Blue Hawks, thanks to Zoe Wisniewski’s goal on a direct free kick from 30 yards out. Kaile Krenzer had a solid performance in goal with 16 saves. Also starring for Dover were defenders Julia Bastille, Miller McCoy, Mekenzie Clairmont, Hope Duncan, Jess Galante and Giana Lopez.
Golf
Hollis/Brookline 200, Milford 234, Souhegan 276: At Amherst CC, the Cavaliers’ Grady Sturges was medalist with a par-36. The Cavs’ Garrett Sturges and Matt Dias carded 40s, and Colin McDonald had a 41.
Girls volleyball
Spaulding 3, St. Thomas 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-11): April Beatty had nine kills, Haleigh Gullison added six kills and six digs, Julia Ziadeh and Maddy Heon notched four kills each, Grace Beaulieu had 23 assists and Kylyn McLaren had 11 digs for Spaulding.
Pinkerton 3, Nashua South 1 (17-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16): The Astros (2-1) received a big night from Ella Koelb, who had 14 service points, 4 aces and 26 assists. Sierra Edgecomb added 7 kills and 13 service points, Sarah Taylor had 11 kills and 3 blocks, Morgan Stevens chipped in with 7 kills and 2 blocks, and Reese Asselin and Lily Heywood each added 19 digs.