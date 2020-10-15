Twin brothers Garrett and Grady Sturgess both had 7-over-par 79s at Keene Country Club to lead Hollis/Brookline to the Division II state golf title on Thursday.
Rory Klauber added an 82 as the Cavaliers finished at 38 over par, four strokes better than runner-up Oyster River. The Bobcats were led by Josh Phillips (78). Kennett’s Ben Dougherty was medalist with a 77.
Mascenic is Division IV champ
Joseph Lisio shot a 2-over-par 74 at Kingswood Golf Club to lead Mascenic Regional of New Ipswich to the Division IV team title. Mascenic shot a combined 93-over-par. Spenser Stevens carded a 77 for runner-up Littleton.
Field hockey
Plymouth 3, Winnisquam 1: Ashley Bennett scored twice and Emma Webster once in the Bobcats’ win. Holly Hoyt and Gwen Merrifield also played well for Plymouth.
Girls soccer
Central 3, Goffstown 0: Erin Flurey had the hat trick, her goals assisted by Mia Silveira, Abby Hudson and Hannah Silveira, as the Little Green beat the Grizzlies for the second time this week.
Plymouth 3, Moultonborough 2: Sam Meier scored two goals, including the winner in the 63rd minute. Megan Metivier also scored for the Bobcats.
Windham 4, Londonderry 2: Reagan Murray scored twice Alyssa Tarabocchia and Katie Durkin also netted goals as the Jaguars won their first game. Jess Thibodeau and Amanda Call made three saves each for Windham. Julia Soucy stopped 10 shots for the Lancers.
Boys soccer
Hopkinton 5, Pembroke 0: Bryce Charron scored twice, and Quinn Whitehead, Thomas Hoffmann and Spencer Burdette added goals as the Hawks improved to 2-5-1. Aidan Burns made one save for the shutout.
Central 5, Goffstown 1: Junior Mawete and Estaban Henao scored two goals each and Sam Latona added one for the Little Green.