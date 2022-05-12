BOYS TENNIS
Goffstown 9, Kingswood 0
Harrison Neff d. T. Lucia 8-0; Gunner Burnham d. A. Kelly 8-3; Reid Guillemette d. A. Thompson 8-3; Chris Umstead d. J. Hall 8-0; Gavan Murdoch d. C. Stipo 8-0; Chase Wooding d. S. Kelly 8-2.
Neff/Guillemette d. Lucia/Kelly 8-3; Burnham Murdoch d, Thompson/Hall 8-4; Umstead/Wooding d. Stipo/Kelly 8-0.
Team records: Goffstown, 5-6; Kingswood, 0-11.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hopkinton 19, Derryfield 11
Derryfield: Lily Kfoury, 12 saves; Hailey Ramundo, Lilly Handwerk, 3G each; Casey Benson, 2G.
Campbell 17, Milford 6
Campbell (6-3): Elayna Montenero, 8G,4A; Bailey Bourque, Kristina Castellano, 3G,4A.
BOYS LACROSSE
Derryfield 13, Hollis/Brookline 9
Derryfield (8-2): Quinn Silvio, 4G,1A; Chili Cabot, 3G,1A; Tate Flint, 2G, 3A; Liam Canty, 2 G,1A; RJ Proulx, Max Fowler, 1G each; Alex Murray, 1G,2A; Parker Lebiedz, 19 saves.
H/B (3-8): Anderson, 4 G; Korban, Render, Torgeson, 1G each
Laconia 6, Trinity 3
Trinity (6-3): Andrew Overy, 2G; Tyler Manning, 1G,1A; Lucas Frazier, Austin Pepin, 1A each; Mike Evans, 9 for 13 on faceoffs; Chase Hunt, 16 saves.
Trinity 8, Milford 4
Milford: Logan Barnhill, 2G; Harris Jones, Tyler Descoteaux, 1G each; James Brew, 12 saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Plymouth 8, Inter-Lakes 1
Julia Pendergast (IL) d. Emma Smith 8-6; Jenna Benoit (P) d. Ruby Preisendorfer 8-3; Rhiannon Harris (P) d. Laura Cove 8-2; Sophie Inwood (P) d. Marissa Anastasio 8-0; Samantha Sanborn (P) d. Jen Madigan 8-0; Abby Gordon (P) d. Addie Harper 8-0.
Smith/Harris (P) d. Pendergast/Preisendorfer 8-3; Benoit/Inwood (P) def Cove / Anastasio 8-3; Sanborn/Gordon (P) d. Madigan/Harper 8-2.
Pinkerton 7, Bishop Guertin 2
Maddie Frank (P) d. Laura Bucci 8-2; Amelia Coyle (P) d. Alexa Pesiridis 8-1; Abbey Linsey (BG) d. Skyelar Levesque 8-3; Madeline Donahue (P) d. Sophia Zalinski 8-2; Sydney Pelletier (PA) def Taylor Guilard 8-5; Mia Rivard (P) def Amelia De la Vega 8-6.
Frank/Levesque (P) d. Bucci/Pesiridis 8-3; Linsey/De la Vega (BG) d. Levesque/Rivard 8-6; Donahue/ Calli Matarozzo (P) d. Renea La Black/Leila Ardekali 8-2.
Winnacunnet 8, Memorial 1
Sebeny, W, d. McNelly 8-0; Barnes, W, d. Norton 801; Hepburn, W, d. Spampinato 8-0; O’Connor, W, d. Duvvuri 8-2; O’Conner, W, d. Ducret 8-3; Dumont, W, d. Reyes 8-0.
Sebeny/Barnes, W, d. McNelly/Norton, 8-1; Spampinato/Duvvuri, M, df. Hepburn/O’Connor 8-4; O’connor/Dumont, W, d. Ducret/Hodgkins 8-2.
SOFTBALL
Pembroke 13, Souhegan 1
Souhegan: Annie Raduazzo, Danielle Drobat, Kira Healey, 2 hits each.
Bedford 7, Timberlane 6
Bedford: Beyer, 3 singles including walkoff in 7th; Bergeron, McCarthy, 2 singles each; McCarthy, 6IP, 1 BB, 6Ks.
Merrimack 21, Nashua South 1
Merrimack: Kaeley Smith, grand slam, single; Grace Lawton, homer, 2 singles; Avey Hui, 3 IP, 0 H, 5Ks; Lily Dionne, 2 IP.
ConVal 12, Pelham 8
ConVal (7-5): A. Moore, 3-run homer, single; M. Bemond, 3 hits, 4 RBIs; K. Sullivan, 3 hits; L. Mandel, M. Burgess, RBI each.
Pelham (2-10): Brooke Slaton, 2 singles, run; Christina Louh, 3 singles, 2 runs; Shaelyn Hinton, 2-run homer; Bella Furtado, 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Exeter 7, Windham 3
Exeter (12-1): Kristen Beebe, 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 11Ks; Emma Plourde, homer, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Edy Crawford, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Mack Ducharme, Kristen Bickford, 2 hits each; Annie Christiana, 1 hit, 2 RBIs; Madi Paige, 1 hit, 2 runs; Summer LeClerc, hit, run, RBI.
Windham (7-6): Jolie Senenig, 7 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks.; Anna Mitrou, 3 singles.
Pinkerton 14, BG 9
Pinkerton: Paige Murray (W), 5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 5 Ks; Ashleigh Lemay (Save), 2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2K; Lily Mason, double, single; Rachel Keisling, double, single; Lemay, triple, single; Stella Kozak, triple, singles; Abby Alexander, 3 RBIs.
BG: Bilodeau, Hart, 2 RBIs each.
BASEBALL
Windham 7, Exeter 5
Windham: Armstrong, Constantine, 2 singles each.
Exeter: Young, 5 IP (relief), 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6Ks.
Bedford 13, Timberlane 1
Bedford: T.J. O’Connell, 2-run triple; Ethan Larochelle, single, double, 2 RBIs; Carter Crowley, 2-run single; Cade Corbett, single, 2 RBIs; JJ Crespo, 2 singles, 2 runs scored; Ryan Julian, 6 IP, 4H, 1 R, 7Ks.
Bow 9, Sanborn 0
Bow: Ethan Clark (W), 5 IP, 0 R, 1H, 0 BB, 3Ks; Ethan Gray, Mark Folsom, 1 shutout inning each; Kyle Martin, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Evan Provost, double, single, 3 RBIs; 2 runs; Owen Webber, double, single, 1 RBI.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Windham 3, Hollis/Brookline 0
25-15, 25-20, 25-19
Hollis/Brookline (7-2): Aidan Norris, 6 kills; John Sommer, 5 kills; Ethan Norris 16 assists, 2 aces, 8 digs; Bradley Noble, 2 blocks, 8 digs.