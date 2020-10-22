Kate Blaisdell scored in the second overtime, giving Hanover a 2-1 victory over rival Lebanon in Thursday’s Division II field hockey preliminary-round tournament game.
The Marauders, seeded third in Region 3, advanced to host No. 5 Kennett in a division quarterfinal on Monday.
Goffstown 4, Derryfield 0: In Goffstown, Jessica Vo, Bethany Dubreuil, Maggie Jorzcak and Grace Taylor scored for the Grizzlies, seeded first in Division II, Region 4. Taylor, Makayla Strickulis and Alyssa Gabbidon each added an assist. Goffstown will host a division quarterfinal on Monday.
John Stark 3, Bow 1: In Weare, Aubrey Fischer led the Generals by scoring two goals. Delaney Forrestall had a goal and an assist, while Kacie Weston also had an assist. Sydnee Pelletier had 10 saves for John Stark. The Generals will host Merrimack Valley in the Division II quarterfinals on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Manchester Central 4, Concord 2: At Gill Stadium, the Little Green fell behind 2-0 but came roaring back to tie it before halftime on Arkam Traore and Jake Vachon goals, then scored twice in the 66th minute on goals by Sam Assantha and Junior Mawete. Central will enter the Division I tournament with an 8-0-2 record.
Londonderry 7, Nashua North 0: Braden Brassard scored twice and teammates Anthony Ramy, Derrick Apholz, Hunter Smith, Corey Nolan (first varsity goal) and Ryan Griffin added one goal apiece. The Lancers finished 8-1-1 in the regular season. Goalies Steven Swiderski (no saves in the first half) and Colby Russel (four saves in the second half) combined on the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gilford 3, Plymouth 2: In Plymouth, Jordan Levesque and Kelly Daughtery were the goal scorers for the hosts.
Manchester Central 2, Concord 1: In Concord, Erin Flurey’s goal early in the second half, from Ajlina Cehic, tied the game, and Cehic supplied the game winner.
Windham 3, Salem 1: In Salem, Reagan Murray had a hat trick for the Jaguars. Lily Chhun had two assists and Alyssa Tarabocchia added one, and Jess Thibodeau notched six saves for the shutout.
Londonderry 2, Nashua North 2 (OT): At Stellos Stadium, the Lancers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie on goals by Ashley Manor (55th minute) and Lacey DeMeo (59th minute). Ari Dumaine and Emilee DeLeo scored for North. Both goalies, the Titans' Grace Cardin and the Lancers' Julia Soucy, made eight saves. Londonderry finished 5-4-1 in the regular season, North 3-3-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Bedford 3, Hollis/Brookline 1: The host Bulldogs (8-0) prevailed by scores of 20-25, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-8. Standouts for the Cavaliers (6-2) included Hanna Close (11 kills), Emily Dreyer (10 kills, 2 aces), Cheyenne Colbert (5 kills), Sophie Jordan (24 assists) and Jess Cooper (14 digs). Hollis/Brookline finishes its regular season on Saturday at home against Merrimack.