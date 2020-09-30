The Timberlane of Plaistow girls soccer team has channeled its disappointment from last year’s 4-12 campaign into a strong start this fall.
The Owls, who missed the Division I playoffs last year, opened their season with two victories over Salem by a combined 9-2 score and began this week with a 2-1 comeback win at Windham on Tuesday. Timberlane (3-0) will host the Jaguars (0-1) on Saturday.
“We return a lot and we’ve kind of added some younger pieces that certainly make an impact,” Owls coach Jeff Baumann said after what he called a good character-building triumph over Windham Tuesday. “It’s been a lot of positive.”
Timberlane has displayed a knack for scoring with a young attacking group that includes sophomore twin sisters Sophia and Isabella Keogh and freshman Leah Morrier.
Sophia Keogh scored the game-winning goal against Windham on a rebound in the 30th minute, six minutes after Morrier tied it at 1-1. Sophia Keogh also began the game-tying scoring play with a short corner-kick pass to senior Monica Bajgrowicz, who then sent a cross to Morrier.
“We only had two goals (Tuesday) but I think you can see we have the offensive firepower to create chances and be dangerous,” Baumann said.
The Owls’ young talent up top made Baumann feel comfortable enough to move his leading scorer the previous two seasons, junior Alida Bates, to defense. Baumann said the back line is still a work in progress but that Tuesday’s game was a good sign that his defenders are starting to jell and learn what they need to do.
“I like the way we’re progressing so far,” Baumann said.