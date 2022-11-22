Tom Bozoian isn’t sure what’s in his immediate future, but coaching football at Manchester West won’t be a part of it.
Bozoian submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday, after serving as West’s head coach for the last six seasons. He met with members of his team Tuesday afternoon.
“I work for the city and I’m retiring August 1,” Bozoian said. “I’m gonna go work somewhere and I don’t know where that’s going to bring me.
“That, plus I’m tired. This isn’t an easy job. No one can understand the challenges here unless they’re in the program. Honestly, a new voice might do some good things here too.”
Bozoian replaced Vance Sullivan as West’s head coach in 2017. The Blue Knights had a 1-33 record in the previous four seasons when he was hired.
Bozoian said West regained the respect of the other teams in Division II during his tenure.
“We sent some kids to play college football, we had some all-state kids and some CHaD (all-star) players,” Bozoian said. “That was rewarding. Just the fact that opponents had to prepare for us … that sounds minimal, but that was a milestone.”
Bozoian, a Manchester resident, spent three years as Raymond High School’s head coach and was also an assistant coach at Campbell High School for nine seasons before he took over the West program. He said he hasn’t ruled out coaching in the future.
“We could have had more wins, but bringing respect back to the program and some of those other things I mentioned — just getting kids to play — is really what it was about,” he said. “Everything else is a bonus. This isn’t a job for the faint of heart.”