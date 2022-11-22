221123_spt_football_ROY_9834

Tom Bozoian is shown coaching Manchester West during the Queen City Jamboree several years ago.

 UNION LEADER FILE

Tom Bozoian isn’t sure what’s in his immediate future, but coaching football at Manchester West won’t be a part of it.

Bozoian submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday, after serving as West’s head coach for the last six seasons. He met with members of his team Tuesday afternoon.