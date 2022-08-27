Two teams that start the season in the Union Leader Power Poll (North is No. 4, Bedford No. 6). This contest should tell us if both belong.
Sept. 9: Bishop Guertin at Timberlane
This is a measuring-stick game for Timberlane, which moved up after winning the Division II championship last season. Few Division I teams have as much talent as the Cardinals.
Sept. 10: Londonderry at Bishop Hendricken
This matchup could feature the best team in New Hampshire against the best team in Rhode Island.
Sept. 17: Bow at Gilford/Belmont
Division II appears deep at the top, and these teams are part of that depth.
Sept. 23: Exeter at Winnacunnet
The best thing about this rivalry? The game almost always lives up to the hype.
Sept. 23: Pinkerton at Londonderry
Since ending a 22-game losing streak against Pinkerton, the Lancers have won five in a row against the Astros. Londonderry’s latest win in the series came in last year’s Division I quarterfinals.
Sept. 24: Trinity at Monadnock
This looks like the Game of the Year in Division III.
Sept. 30: Newport at Somersworth
Not many Division IV teams are capable of beating Somersworth, but Newport is one of them.
Oct. 1: Souhegan at Plymouth
This Division II matchup features two of the top programs in the state.
Oct. 14: Milford at Pelham
The Pythons are back in Division II after winning each of the last two Division III championships. Milford was the Division II runner-up last season, and figures to be among the top teams in the division this year as well.