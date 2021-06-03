LONDONDERRY — Londonderry High School baseball coach Brent Demas moved Brandon Fish to the very top of his team’s batting order late in the regular season, and the move paid dividends Thursday.
Fish reached base in each of his first two at-bats and scored both times to help Londonderry defeat Salem, 2-1, in the Division I preliminary round.
“It feels great,” Fish said. “You’re just trying to do anything you can to help your team win, really, and get to the next game. It doesn’t have to be hits. It could be getting on base and stealing bags.”
After opening the game with a walk and stealing second — his 21st stolen base of the season — Fish gave the Lancers a 1-0 lead when he raced home on Zack Smith’s infield groundout. He took third on a three-base error in the third inning, and capped the scoring on Smith’s fielder’s choice.
That was all the offense the Lancers could muster against Salem starter Ryan Gomez, but it was enough to advance Londonderry to Saturday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal at home against Pinkerton.
“Fish is an upper-echelon hitter, but I kind of like him hitting at the top of the lineup because if we could get him out we don’t have to worry about him hitting with guys on,” Salem coach Dan Keleher said. “We had to find a way to keep him off base those first two times.”
“I think it’s recognized that Fish is one of the better hitters in Division I, but we had to switch up the lineup just because it got a little stale,” Demas added. “It lengthened our lineup and it paid off today because I thought their pitcher did an outstanding job.”
Gomez limited Londonderry to two hits and struck out seven in six innings. Londonderry received five innings of one-run ball from Smith before reliever Ryan Killelea retired the six batters he faced in order. Smith limited the Blue Devils to one hit.
Salem’s only run came in the second inning, when left-fielder Sam Maietta walked and ended up scoring from second on Ryan Pacy’s single to right.
The Lancers received two outstanding catches from center fielder Jack Marshall, and one from first baseman Owen McDonnell.
Londonderry will host Pinkerton on Saturday at 2 p.m.. The teams split two games during the regular season.
“Definitely looking forward to that,” Fish said. “Probably going to be low scoring like this. We’re definitely going to have to hit if we’re going to win that game.”