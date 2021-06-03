HUDSON — It was as clean, crisply played high school baseball game as one might see on any given day.
For Bishop Guertin, the memory will be savored. For Alvirne, the hope is that it can be purged.
BG on Thursday moved on to the Division I quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over the Broncos. The Cardinals now face Keene, which beat Nashua North 3-0, on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Holman Stadium.
Guertin starter Aiden Meaney allowed one run in the first inning and cruised through the next 5 1/3, allowing just five baserunners from there. Kyle Lavigne came on to finish it with a flourish, striking out Alvirne’s final two batters.
Alvirne’s Nick Jacques wasn’t quite as efficient, but with help from his defense he also made it into the seventh inning, giving up two runs in the fourth and escaping any further jams unscathed.
There were a few highlight-reel plays behind him, led by a leaping grab of a sure home run by left fielder Matt Misserville, robbing Guertin’s Kam Thibault.
“At no time did I or the kids think we were a six-win team,’’ Bishop Guertin coach Scott Painter said. “This is proof of that.”
“Hat’s off to them, they played really well,” Alvirne coach Adam Perkins said. “They made plays when they really needed to.”
Heading into its two-run fourth, the Cardinals had managed one baserunner on Lavigne’s base hit with two outs in the first. Lavigne’s second base hit jump-started the fourth-inning rally as it was followed by Alex Lambalot’s single and an RBI double by Meaney. Lambalot ultimately scored from third on a fielder’s choice ground ball.
From there, the Cardinals had a two-out threat with runners on second and third in the fifth, but that was the end of their output for the afternoon.
The Broncos scored a run in the first on Jacques’ two-out RBI single but struggled to generate any opportunities the rest of the way.