LONDONDERRY — Brent Demas isn’t sure exactly how long the current varsity baseball field at Londonderry High School has been in use. His best guess is seven or eight years.
What he is sure of is this: No Londonderry player had ever hit a home run over the fence at that field until there were two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday.
That’s when senior Gavin Parent, Londonderry’s No. 8 hitter, found the ball with the sweet spot on his bat and homered to left field. The hit handed Londonderry a 2-0 victory over rival Pinkerton Academy in the Division I quarterfinals.
“I knew he had to come to me with a three-one count,” Parent said. “It was right there and I ended it. I haven’t felt this way in a long time. It feels absolutely phenomenal to send my team to the semifinals. I’d like to thank our ace pitcher, Owen McDonnell, for getting me into that situation in the first place.”
Pinch-runner Grady Daron also scored on Parent’s home run. Daron replaced Johan Pena on first base after Pena came up with his second single of the game with one out in the seventh.
McDonnell tossed a complete game and limited Pinkerton to four hits. He struck out six and didn’t issue any walks.
Pinkerton’s Tom Rioux was nearly as good. Rioux held Londonderry (16-4-1) to five hits, but two came in the bottom of the seventh.
“Tom pitched unbelievable today,” Pinkerton coach Steve Campo said. “That was an unbelievable outing. You had two of the top pitchers in the state. I know that Liam (Doyle) gets all the credit on our team, but Tom is right up there with him and he showed that today. And Owen … you tip your cap to him.”
Jacob Albert, Loreno Corsetto, Ethan Burgess and Cole Yennaco had the hits for the Astros (17-3). Pinkerton’s biggest threat came in the third, when it had the bases loaded with one out.
Parent, who is Londonderry High Principal Jason Parent’s son, also singled in the second inning. Londonderry’s only other hit was a Zach Rheault single in the first.
Londonderry will meet Winnacunnet in Wednesday’s semifinals at a location to be determined. Winnacunnet advanced by beating Portsmouth, 15-3, in the quarterfinals.
“Gavin looked great at the plate all day,” Demas said. “He had some good swings. He struck out once, but when it mattered the most …”