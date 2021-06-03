HAMPTON — As the saying goes, pitching and defense are going to win baseball games, but that’s especially the case at the high school level. The words rang true for Winnacunnet High Thursday as it needed both facets to squeak out a 3-1 win over Dover in the second round of the Division I tournament.
Warriors reliever Hayes Waddell navigated a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the seventh inning, inducing a game-ending flyout to preserve a standout effort from starter Brady Annis. The Warriors (16-4) will host Portsmouth in Saturday’s quarterfinals at 1 p.m.
“That’s what we preach. Mental toughness and focusing on the process, not the results,” Winnacunnet coach Aaron Abood said. “Yeah, that was our toughest game, but I told them to expect that because it’s the playoffs. You’re not going to win 12-0. It’s going to be low scoring, you’re going to have to pitch well, and you’re going to have to make plays.”
Waddell was brought in with two runners on and nobody out in the seventh and promptly got a double play to ease some tension before Dover’s Brady Morgenous cut into a 3-0 Winnacunnet lead with an RBI single. After hitting the No. 9 batter to load the bases, Waddell found his bearings with the top of the order to close out the Green Wave (7-10).
“The plan all the way was for Brady to throw a gem and I knew I’d be going in if it was close,” Waddell said. “I came in and the defense made that huge double play for me, but I got the last guy and that’s all that matters.”
Waddell wasn’t posturing about the plan for him to follow Annis. Abood did not hesitate to summon the lefty when the stakes climbed in the seventh, noting that he’d done it with the same confidence all season.
“Hayes is an animal,” Abood said. “I have all the confidence that he will close out any game I put him into. That’s just how I feel about him. He’s got the bulldog closer mentality where no matter what happens he will get you out of things.”
Waddell’s bat kicked off Winnacunnet’s day with an RBI single in the first, but a two-run fifth courtesy of an RBI apiece from Cam MacDonald and Hunter Chase proved to be the difference for the Warriors. It was just the third time all season Winnacunnet scored fewer than five runs in a game.
The uncharacteristically low offensive output didn’t faze Annis, who scattered four hits and the one run while striking out seven.
“I just got straight into thinking with that domination mindset,” Annis said. “I was feeling comfortable with every pitch. In the beginning I missed a couple curveballs that slipped off wrong, but around the third inning is when I was really feeling my curve, changeup and slider.”
Annis benefited from a defense that did not commit an error and turned three double plays, including one he started on his own. Not that crisp defense is hard to come by for the Warriors, but Abood characterized his group’s effort as “one of the best defensive games I’ve ever seen” in his 10 years as an NHIAA varsity coach.