LONDONDERRY — After his team split a pair of regular-season skirmishes with rival Londonderry High last week, Pinkerton Academy senior Hunter Drouin knew exactly what to expect in Saturday’s Division I quarterfinal lacrosse rubber match.
“I knew it was going to be a dogfight coming in. (Londonderry) is a team full of seniors, and knowing this could be my last game (and theirs), I knew they were going to battle until the end,” said Drouin. “We knew they weren’t going to quit, so we had to keep our foot on the gas. It’s tough to play a team three times, especially in two weeks. Even though we lost (to Londonderry) last week, I felt like it was a good thing for us.”
The Astros, defending their Division I state title from 2019, accepted that challenge and following an even first quarter, dominated the last three, ousting the Lancers, 9-4, to advance to Tuesday night’s semifinal at Exeter.
“It was a real reality check, losing last week, so we just came out and took care of business,” added Drouin. “They kicked our (butts) last game, they beat us in every part of the field, so this game, we knew we had to show up and play.”
There was no wild flurry early, no take-charge moment as the teams played through a 2-2 opening quarter. But as Londonderry started to gain some confidence and momentum, it was Drouin who settled into the flow and took the game over.
“Hunter has been great. Hunter’s ability to learn how to defer has been huge,” said Pinkerton coach Steve Gaudreau. “He stepped up. He understood that, again, last week didn’t necessarily go our way. This was the game that we wanted to put ourselves in position to get down to Exeter again. That’s a senior refusing for this to be the end.”
First, the Colgate University recruit scooped up a loose ball at midfield, beat his defender outside and rifled a lefty shot home to give the Astros the 3-2 advantage with 7:29 until halftime. It was a lead Pinkerton would not relinquish.
Three minutes later, he moved through the Lancers defense and found classmate Aidan Price wide open in front for an easy score and a 4-2 lead. Drouin wasn’t done, either, gathering momentum from behind the Lancers’ cage, spinning out front and ripping a laser to the high corner for a 5-2 lead.
Londonderry keeper Dane Duarte, who was sharp all afternoon, kept things in reach with three big saves in the quarter, and ignited a break with a save and outlet pass to set up what looked to be a huge goal inside the final minute by sophomore Nathan Pedrick.
But any pre-halftime juice the Lancers might have been mustering was squandered when Pinkerton’s Mason Barbone picked up a free ball in a goal-mouth scrum and scored with just three seconds remaining. The 6-3 lead was immense.
From there, Pinkerton had an insurance policy on the back line, bolstered by Cole Frank at the faceoff “X.” The ninth-grader simply wouldn’t allow Londonderry any back-to-back possessions, siphoning off any chance at a comeback.
“I don’t think enough has been made this year of the fact that we have a freshman in Cole Frank that in a game like that is giving us possession every time,” said Gaudreau.
His senior sharpshooter was impressed, too.
“Our defense is the best part of our team, honestly,” said Drouin. “Even in practice, they just go 100% , and they’re so disciplined. Our senior captain Declan Turner is such a good leader back there. He keeps everyone humble. That’s the reason we are able to be so good. Allowing four goals in a playoff game … If we can do that two more times, we’ll be state champions.”
Drouin added his fourth goal of the day in the third quarter as the Astros pushed the margin to 9-4. Ryan Lynch and Riley Spellman had the others. Cole Duarte countered for Londonderry, but it wasn’t enough as the Lancers finished out the emotionally drenched year at 10-5.
“It’s been a very emotional year for us, for all the reasons people are aware of. Between COVID and the loss of (Jake Naar) our captain, the boys had to go through all the stages of grief, and they did,” said Lancers coach Roger Sampson. “They finally came together as a team. Our boys played hard. They battled hard.”