DERRY — It was a tale of two halves, and when the dust settled, Pinkerton Academy held on for a 15-11 win over rival Londonderry in a Division I girls lacrosse quarterfinal game.
The Astros led 12-3 five minutes into the second half and survived a massive Lancers comeback to secure the victory.
“Londonderry is a tough team,” Pinkerton coach Rob Daziel said. “They’ve stayed in games with people. We lost to them. The first half we beat them. In the second half they kind of played us even or better than even. I’m just proud of the girls to make it to the semifinals with a team that was really a rebuilding year.”
Offensively, the trio of Abigail Jowett, Amy Quigley and Allison Lamphere powered the Astros. Jowett had five goals and five assists. Jowett’s fifth goal, with just over six minutes remaining, ended a 4-0 Lancers run and took the wind out of Londonderry’s sails.
“She was solid,” Daziel said of Jowett. “We put her in a position where she can score and feed, and she does both things well. She plays smart.”
Quigley had five goals for Pinkerton, and Lamphere had three. All 11 shots Pinkerton put on goal in the first half found the back of the net.
The Astros were able to move freely within the Lancer defense to find opportunities and finished layups in front of goal.
“When they would go and double, that would leave a lot of lanes open for us,” Quigley said. “Our passing was perfect. They were right to the girl, which is what we needed. We ran different plays than usual. That definitely helped with things.”
The Lancers found a way back thanks to senior Jenna Stowell. With five goals in the final 20 minutes, Stowell anchored a Londonderry attack that scored in bunches and reeled Pinkerton back into reach.
Londonderry was able to get within four but no closer. Caroline Leone added two goals and an assist for Londonderry.
“What a half,” Londonderry coach Kelly Gordon said of Stowell. “You just saw the fire at halftime get lit in her eye. That’s what we needed. She’s such an asset to this team. She’s one of our seniors so it’s going to be tough to lose her, but she killed it.”
She only needed to make five saves, but each one was a big one for Pinkerton goalie Lauren Sweeney. She also jumped into a few passing lanes in the second half for the Astros to cause turnovers and help Pinkerton run down the clock.
“She had big saves in big moments,” Daziel said. “Last time we played them she had 13 saves. Less saves (this time) but she made some key ones in the end when we needed her to.”