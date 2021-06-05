DERRY — With a nod or a glance, Abby Jowett, Amy Quigley and Ali Lamphere seem to be always in sync.
Those simple motions by the Pinkerton Academy girls lacrosse trio helped their team secure a 21-10 NHIAA Division I semifinal victory over Exeter on a scorching Saturday at Memorial Field.
The Astros (16-4) will play the winner of Saturday night’s other semifinal between Bedford and Bishop Guertin of Nashua in the title game Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Exeter’s Bill Ball Stadium. Exeter finished the season with an 8-10 record.
Quigley, a senior, recorded a game-high seven goals and four assists.
Jowett, who is also a senior, tallied four assists and set Pinkerton’s single-season scoring record at 80 with her six goals in the win. Jowett, who also helped Pinkerton secure 16 draws, broke the previous record of 77 that was owned by Astros coach Rob Daziel’s daughter, Kennedy, Ali Davis and Maggie McCarthy.
Lamphere, a junior, recorded five goals for the Astros.
“We just look at each other and we know what we’re going to do and that’s key in a successful game,” Jowett said.
Daziel said Jowett, Quigley and Lamphere have produced all year and have been aided by the opportunities their offensive teammates create.
“The other girls are moving and doing really well on offense so it makes it easy to score when you’ve got everybody contributing,” Daziel said. “They may not be finishing with the shot and the goal but everybody is contributing on our offense and that makes a difference.”
The score was tied twice over the first four minutes but Pinkerton took the lead for good when Jowett’s first goal broke a 2-2 deadlock 4:54 into the opening half. Exeter cut the Astros’ lead to 6-5 with 8:22 remaining in the first half on a goal from Erin McIlroy but Pinkerton answered with a 5-1 run to take an 11-6 lead into halftime.
Daziel credited his team’s run to close out the first half to his players’ patience, which they carried over into the final 25 minutes.
The Astros took 4:54 off the clock in their opening second-half possession that ended with a Lamphere goal. Lamphere and Quigley also scored two of the game’s next three goals to build a 14-7 Pinkerton lead with 19:06 left.
“We were talking about that during the water break that if we take five minutes away, it kind of slows the other team down and then we hit them hard and keep going,” Jowett said.
The Blue Hawks went on a 3-0 run in the middle of the second half to trim Pinkerton’s lead to 15-10 with 12:44 left. The Astros shut down the rally attempt with three goals over a 1-minute, 26-second span to begin their 6-0 run to end the game.
McIlroy, Emily LaPia and Sydney Taylor each had a hat trick and Ally Roeder also scored for Exeter. McIlroy, LaPia and Casey More combined for 14 draw controls.
Pinkerton received two goals and an assist from Justine Doyle and one goal from Tatum Howe. Astros goalkeepers Lauren Sweeney (six) and Naomi Menczywor (one) combined for seven saves.
“(Saturday was) just terrible conditions and it’s a matter of just outworking the other team and our girls did,” Daziel said.