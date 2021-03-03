HOOKSETT — It was a long second intermission and Pinkerton Academy took advantage of every minute of it.
Due to the Zamboni resurfacing the ice of the other sheet at Tri-Town Ice Arena, there was nearly a 30-minute gap before the start of third period between Pinkerton and rival Londonderry. The Lancers had just scored three goals in the final four minutes of the second to tie the game at four.
The Astros took the added rest time, refocused and pulled away from the Lancers to earn a 7-4 win and advance to the Division I quarterfinals on Saturday.
“They came out of the locker room a couple of times thinking it was time to go,” said Pinkerton coach Sam Littlefield. “They handled it well. They took some time to listen to music and get refocused. They handled it well, and the way they responded in the third period was good.”
The winner came 11:14 into the third period when Nicholas Plaza potted a rebound in a chaotic scrum in front of goal. Hunter Drouin added a power-play goal two minutes later and an empty netter with one second remaining.
“I saw it on the back door,” Plaza said of his goal. “Someone passed it out front, put it on my backhand, put it top shelf, and just went crazy after that.”
Pinkerton had five goal scorers and seemed poised to put the game away early. Ethan Burgess had two goals 15 seconds apart in the first period to open the scoring. Lorenzo Corsetto assisted on both goals and another of his own with 38 seconds to go in the first period to send the Astros into the break up 3-1.
“I love seeing on the scoresheet those numbers spread around,” Littlefield said. “If you only have one line or a couple guys producing that’s good, but it’s so much better to spread it out. Everyone was contributing.”
Aidan Price scored 5:40 into the second period to put Pinkerton up 4-1. Despite being outshot 40-22, and 26-11 over the first two periods, it seemed like Pinkerton was controlling the tempo.
The Lancers responded in a tidal wave toward the end of the second period. Three goals in a 3:03 span sent the game into the second intermission tied at four. Sam Neville had a goal and a pair of assists in the outburst, and Benjamin Savage had a goal and an assist.
Drew Nutter’s goal tied the game with 20 seconds left in the second. He also assisted on Connor Paiton’s goal in the first period.
“They definitely settled their game down in the third after we came back in the second,” Londonderry coach Mike Bears said. “They took advantage of their opportunities where we didn’t.”
Pinkerton senior goalie Paul Lescovitz was stellar, turning in a 38-save performance and keeping the Lancers off the scoreboard in the third period.
“Paul’s been on top of his game all season,” Burgess said. “He came into this year and he did what he had to do. He’s kept us in every game.”