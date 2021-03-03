Owen Roberto wasted little time securing the Bedford High School boys hockey team a 3-2 overtime NHIAA Division I Region Three preliminary-round victory over Trinity Wednesday at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
The senior captain scored 22 seconds into the extra period on a top-shelf shot during a two-on-one rush after teammate Brady Burke won a defensive-zone faceoff. Junior defenseman Derek Greer assisted on Roberto’s game-winner.
Bedford (9-5) will play at Exeter (12-3), which beat the Bulldogs three times in the regular season, in the region’s quarterfinals Saturday at 4 p.m. Exeter defeated Manchester Central/West, 8-0, in preliminary-round action Wednesday.
“Anytime you can get the puck on someone’s stick in the offensive zone in an overtime period is great but when you have it on the end of somebody with the experience and talent Owen has ... I was glad he took advantage of the opportunity,” Bedford coach Marty Myers said.
Bedford senior goaltender Shea Guimont made 21 saves, including one on Trinity senior forward Anthony DiZillo from the slot 10 seconds into overtime that led to the faceoff before Roberto scored.
The Bulldogs held a 2-0 lead after the first 30 minutes before Trinity (2-9) forced overtime on third-period goals from sophomore forward Quinn Booth and DiZillo.
Booth put home a rebound goal in front of the Bedford cage with 23 seconds left in regulation after Trinity pulled freshman goaltender Braedon Lubelcyzk (25 saves) for the extra skater.
The Pioneers called a timeout with about one minute left in regulation and pulled Lubelcyzk with 44 seconds remaining.
Booth’s tally came shortly after Trinity killed off a five-minute major penalty.
“I thought our boys played hard and our goaltender was great,” Trinity coach Mike Connell said. “That five-minute major would’ve taken the wind out of other teams’ sails. It shows the leadership and character of our team.”
After the Pioneers came up empty on four second-period power-play opportunities, DiZillo scored from the right point 5:41 into the third frame on the man advantage to put Trinity on the board.
The Bulldogs went 4-for-5 on the penalty kill, which Myers said has been one of the team’s season-long strengths.
“We’ve been up and down with our consistency of play this season five-on-five against different teams, (with) our power play at times but one thing I think this team is pretty consistent on is the penalty kill,” Myers said.
Roberto’s younger brother, Dalton, a sophomore defenseman, opened the game’s scoring at the 3:25 mark with his goal from the high slot that sneaked inside the near post.
Quinlan Kerr doubled the Bulldogs’ advantage with his one-timer, power-play goal via an assist from Owen Roberto with 3:24 remaining in a penalty-filled second period.
“It was probably a good game to watch from the stands but it was a hard game to watch from the player bench,” Myers said.