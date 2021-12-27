Tournament Roundup: Manchester beats Goffstown in hockey Dec 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Manchester combined hockey team got goals from five different players in a 6-2 win Monday at the Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament at JFK Coliseum.Joe Velez had a pair of goals, while Mark Tripp, Aidan Kelley, Owen Kelley, and Colin Fields each had a tally. Lukas Taft had a pair of assists.Landon Wilson had 12 saves in the Manchester net to earn the win. Goffstown’s Jake Webber turned away 23 shots.Concord 6, Hanover 3: Six different Crimson Tide players — Colin Nelson, Brooks Craigue, Cam McGonigle, Donovan Hayes, Rowan Arnot and Dawson Faucher — scored in Concord’s win.Tyler Coskren had a pair of assists for Concord, and Will Pagnam had 16 saves in the Tide net.Jack Gardner, Spencer Love and Jack Stadheim scored for the Maurauders, who got 35 saves in goal from Dill Eisendrath.Exeter 2, Bow 1: Keegan Knight and Eddie Heenan scored third-period goals to lift the Blue Hawks past the Falcons.Brodie O’Neill scored just over a minute into the game to give Bow an early lead.Henry Fraser had 24 saves in the Exeter net, while Bow’s Mason Marquis turned away 19 shots.Oyster River Holiday Basketball TournamentPortsmouth 49, Dover 27: The Clipper girls rode a balanced scoring attack in their win on Monday.Avery Romps had eight points to lead Portsmouth, Mia Smith had six and Bella Slover, Rosalyn Gonzalez and Sydney Pettis had five points each.Lanie Mourgenos led Dover with 11 points. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage