GOFFSTOWN — When the Bedford High School boys soccer team is at its best, it is dominating possession and playing team defense.
And that’s how the Bulldogs earned a 3-0 Division I preliminary-round road victory over Goffstown on a rainy Wednesday afternoon.
Bedford (6-1-1), which has six shutouts this season, will play at defending champion Hanover in a rematch of last year’s title game Saturday at 2 p.m. in a quarterfinal. The Marauders defeated Concord, 2-1, on Wednesday.
Despite a heavy possession advantage, drawing seven of its 13 corner kicks and logging six of its 12 shots on goal in the first half, Bedford entered the intermission with just a 1-0 lead via freshman Gavin Diaz’ fourth-minute goal.
Goffstown coach Randy Lovering said his team played its best game of the season Wednesday. By design, the Grizzlies (0-10) packed it in defensively to limit Bedford’s offense and tried to spark counter-attacks off turnovers.
“We were just trying to do our best and some of my defenders, they absolutely played their best game today,” Lovering said.
Bedford’s Nate Verow said the first half was a little frustrating for his team. The senior back helped put the Bulldogs at ease early in the second half.
Verow scored his first varsity goal on a rocket of a shot from about 25 yards out shortly after a Bulldogs corner kick in the 47th minute.
“When it is 1-0 anything can happen,” said Bedford coach Stuart Pepper. “One ball, one ricochet and they’re back in the game. So it was a big relief to score that second goal.”
Jacob Beaudin, another Bedford senior back, capped the game’s scoring in the 51st minute. After receiving a long, opposite-field cross, Beaudin maneuvered around a Goffstown defender and ripped a shot inside the near post.
“They’ve got kids that are very talented,” Lovering said of the Bulldogs. “They’re super organized. They’ve played together long enough where they know where they’re going before — like we’re so reactive to everything and everything they did was proactive.”
Verow said the Bulldogs had more offensive success in the second half because they moved away from dribbling through the middle of the field and focused on attacking wide.
“We didn’t want to engage in a physical battle, so we knew we just had to play around them, play quickly and we knew we just couldn’t force it or else we’d just give it right back to the other team,” Verow said.
Bedford junior goalkeeper Zachary Dion made two saves to earn the shutout and successfully defended Goffstown’s two corner kicks. Grizzlies freshman goalie David Delisle made nine saves.
Pepper said it was beneficial for his team to open the postseason by finding a way to unlock a defense that was determined to limit its scoring opportunities.
“We knew that Goffstown were on their home turf and we knew they were going to make it hard for us and they did,” Pepper said. “They really sort of made it hard for us but at the same time I thought we were good at breaking them down and I thought we were unlucky enough to (not) score more.”