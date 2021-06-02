NASHUA – In terms of style points, few high school tournament games this spring will end as dramatically as the Nashua South-Alvirne first-round meeting Wednesday.
With the tying run on second and two outs, Alvirne’s Courtney Marioles sent a drive down the left-field line. South left fielder Malia Martel raced over to the line and made a diving, tumbling catch to finish off the Panthers’ 3-2 win over the Broncos.
Both teams had ample opportunities to score and both sides’ pitching came through when it was most urgently needed, but Martel’s catch is likely to be the moment most remembered for the Panthers’ opening triumph in the Division I tourney.
“She came in cold,” said Nashua South coach Kevin Handy, who put Martel in left when an injury prompted some lineup juggling. “She works hard every day, she’s out there working after practice.
“My emotions are huge right now.”
Anyone with an emotional investment in the game could relate to Handy’s intensity.
South pitcher Natalie Ward occasionally struggled with location but proved tough when necessary, striking out 11.
“She was tough today,’’ Alvirne coach Emily Kraytenberg said. “She pitched a good game, a very good game.”
South got on the board first as Morgan Gillis reached on an infield hit, took second on a passed ball, stole third and came in on a passed ball.
The Panthers scored the decisive runs in the fourth on Alexi Roberge’s RBI double, with Roberge stealing third and racing home.
The Broncos pushed across their first run in the third as Mia Fratello doubled and eventually came in from third on a fielder’s choice grounder.
Alvirne put up its second run in the fourth on an RBI double by Liz Huggins and that was it on the day.
South takes on the winner of the Merrimack-Bishop Guertin game played Wednesday. It is the Panthers’ first taste of tournament victory in more than a decade.
“It’s been a long time,” Handy said. “I heard it was the first tournament home game since the 80s. These kids take a lot of pride playing here.”