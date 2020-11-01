MERRIMACK — The final two quarters of Sunday’s Division I playoff football game between Nashua South and Merrimack looked nothing like the first two.
After spotting South the game’s first 20 points, Merrimack came roaring back and extended its season with a 27-26 victory.
South led 26-14 when running back Jason Compoh scored from 3 yards away on the final play of the first half, but the Panthers’ offense dried up after that as Merrimack did all the scoring in the second half.
“I wish I could tell you we made a bunch of adjustments, but it was really the kids,” Merrimack coach Kip Jackson said. “Our kids played better in the second half … played a little more physically and that helped out a lot.
“At halftime there was no panic. We just talked about some of the things we needed to fix and try to get it back one score at a time. In the third quarter I could feel the momentum coming to our side.”
Merrimack (3-2) took its only lead when quarterback Kyle Crampton completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Shea Goodwin with 7:33 left. South moved the ball to the Merrimack 40-yard line on the ensuing possession, but elected to punt after back-to-back penalties. The Tomahawks ate up the clock by converting on third down three times during their final possession.
“We were never down (emotionally),” Goodwin said. “We stayed up. Our defense made some plays there at the end.”
Second-seeded Merrimack will face top-seeded Nashua North in next weekend’s Division I West championship game. The winner of that contest will earn a spot in the Division I semifinals.
South (2-3) built a 20-0 lead on a 9-yard pass from quarterback Chris Keefe to running back Connor Rowsell, Cody Goode’s 40-yard interception return and Keefe 83-yard TD run.
Crampton completed 26 of 36 pass attempts for 267 yards in the victory. He tossed two TD passes and was intercepted twice.
Jake Trahan scored three of Merrimack’s four touchdowns. He had TD runs of 1 and 3 yards, and caught a 20-yard TD pass from Crampton.
“Defensively we threw all our fundamentals out the window,” South coach Scott Knight said. “We just got diced on the perimeter pass game — basic stuff like bubbles and hitches.
“There were all kinds of things that went down today that were uncharacteristic of how we’ve been playing. I give them a lot of credit. They hung in there. They did a good job. They were well-prepared and they played hard. I didn’t see this one coming.”