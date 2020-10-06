Lauren Bouthot and Erin Flurey scored two goals apiece and Trinity cruised to a 4-0 victory over intracity rival Manchester Central on Tuesday in Manchester.
Bouthot's strikes came just two minutes apart, in the 25th and 28th minute of the first half. Flurey's goals came at 36 and 39 minutes.
Windham 3, Pinkerton 3: In Derry, Reagan Murray scored three goals for Windham while Macy Graves had a pair of scores for Pinkerton as the teams settled for a Division I tie. Lauren Brooks, Kate Burzlaff and Chloe Weeks had assists for Windham (0-2-1) while Jess Thibodeau made eight saves for Windham. For Pinkerton (3-1-1), Chayse Dube scored a goal while Sam Franks, Emily Hood and Adria Forand notched assists. Lindsay Blum had six saves in the Astros' net.
Dover 5, Winnacunnet 1: In Dover, Megan Lancaster tallied a hat trick and added an assist to pace the Green Wave to the Division I victory. Maggie Parker and Joci Faasen also scored for Dover (3-2), which received assists from Abbie Kozlowski (2), Zoe Wisniewski, and Giana Lopez. Brenna Bushe scored the lone goal for Winnacunnet, assisted by Abby McDonald.
Field hockey
Merrimack 2, Salem 0: In Merrimack, Kaleigh Daddona and Erin Knauer each scored a goal to lift the Tomahawks to the Division I victory. Goalkeeper Natalia Gonzalez made one save in the Tomahawks' net while Daddona and Chloe Kapsambelis had assists.
Plymouth 4, Laconia 1: Ashley Bennett scored three goals and Rylei Keefe added another to lift the Bobcats to victory in an interdivision matchup. Holly Hoyt added an assist for Plymouth.
Boys soccer
Hopkinton 0, John Stark 0: Aidan Burns had five saves for Hopkinton while Daniel Hilyard had four stops for John Stark as the teams battled to a scoreless tie.