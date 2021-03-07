It’s been quite the turnaround for the Trinity of Manchester boys basketball team. After winning just four games in head coach Keith Bike’s debut season last year, the Pioneers are up to 14 victories (including playoffs) this season and find themselves in the Division I semifinals.
It starts with lead guard Royce Williams. Known primarily as a lethal scorer, Williams has worked hard to make himself a threat in other ways. He’s still among the state leaders in scoring but he’s made himself a factor on the glass, averaging 10 rebounds per game, and on the defensive end, where he’s coming up with six steals a night. His evolution has been crucial to Trinity’s success and a big reason why the team is where it is at this point in the season.
“I think he kind of took to heart last year when we spoke a lot about him maybe not getting noticed (by college scouts) unless he’s on a winning team,” Bike said. “He led the state in scoring last year but we only won four games. I think he kind of elevated his overall game. He’s all over the place on defense. He knows that sometimes he gambles too much but he goes after it and he’s just kind of evolved his game into a more complete game so his team can win.
“We all know he wants to score, he knows he wants to score. Scoring is important to him. But I think his performance on the defensive end has improved, his rebounding has improved and he’s dangerous (offensively). I think him being so good and so dangerous and drawing so much attention has opened things up for the other kids. I haven’t seen anybody else this year be guarded the way he’s been guarded with teams kind of defending him while they have the ball.”
The extra attention Williams draws, as well as an improved supporting cast, has helped Trinity increase it’s offensive output drastically from last season. Struggling to score 45 points a game a year ago, the Pioneers average 70 points a game this season, a rate that can be tough to keep up with for other teams around the division. Louis Rosenthall, Ryan Stultz, Nate Meeker and George Aucil — all staples in last year’s rotation — are doing their part both on and off the floor as senior captains. Connor Hermann’s improvement has been big for them and so has the addition of freshmen Devohn Ellis, Mark Nyomah and Tyler Bike, who have experience together on the AAU circuit.
“You talk about our four seniors, Ryan, Louis, Nate and George. None of them want the season to end,” Bike said. They’ve stepped up their game and I think the biggest way they’ve done that is to accommodate the younger kids. I think they’ve really taken on a leadership role and recognized that we have some talented young kids on the team and they’ve decided they’re not going to be hot-headed seniors that only shoot the ball and don’t let the young kids get involved. I think that’s been huge in the team aspect of it. They’ve been willing to accept the younger kids and mentor them. I think that’s improved everybody’s game. Less turnovers and bad shots.”
That type of depth is going to be important in combating Winnacunnet, Trinity’s opponent Wednesday night. The Warriors are all that’s left between the Pioneers and their first title game appearance since 2013. In Bike’s opinion, the Warriors are one of the best teams in the state.
It’s a perfectly reasonable estimation, too. Winnacunnet’s senior-laden team, led by Brett Marelli, James O’Hara, Elynn Houston and Lucas Schaake, is 11-3 overall and beat Portsmouth and Exeter — last year’s co-champions — to get to the semis. They also have juniors Sam Andreottola and Joe Allen playing big roles, and Joshua Schaake has been important, too.
“I think one of our strengths is we do have good depth and we have a number of guys who can score,” long-time Winnacunnet head coach Jay McKenna said. “I don’t know what the statistic is without looking at the book but we’ve got four guys that are averaging right around double figures (in points). It seems like each game we have a different leading scorer. I think it makes us pretty versatile in that if you take one guy away we have other guys who can still score.”
Winnacunnet and Trinity have not squared off in a few years. McKenna said that with the expansion of Division I to 22 teams in recent years, there are just some teams you don’t get to play as often.
That in itself presents challenges when it comes to preparation.
“We definitely have tape that we’ll break down,” McKenna said. “Coach Bike is doing the same thing for us. It does add a bit of an added challenge, though. It’s definitely an added challenge but we’ve already started the process of breaking down tape and figuring out just how they play and figure out what they’re gonna try to do during the game.”
Winnacunnet last reached the championship game in 2010.
On the other side of the bracket sit Londonderry and Bishop Guertin of Nashua, two teams with some standout players of their own. The Lancers (9-6) have great leadership on and off the court from senior Will Reyes, who does the dirty work with his hustle on both ends of the floor. They also have a number of players who can hurt you from beyond the 3-point line. Michael Rosatano, Zach Furlong, Kevin Rourke and Brian Gould have each buried a few timely triples this season, and Jackson Cox is a quick point guard who can get to the rim and make plays defensively by disrupting passing lanes.
The Cardinals, on the other hand, get a lot out of the Santosuosso brothers. Dylan is one of the better scorers in the state and Matt can also fill it up in a hurry. Like the other three semifinalists, BG also enjoys solid depth with Jordan Robichaud and John Sullivan. Nate Kane has also been a huge addition for BG this season. The Nashua North transfer scored 20 points against his former team a little over a week ago.
Neither Londonderry coach Nate Stanton nor BG coach John Fisher could be reached for comment.
Londonderry last reached the title game in 2015, while BG last appeared in 2013. Will we see a rematch of that 2013 final between Trinity and BG or will it be some other combination?
We’ll find out after Wednesday’s games at Oyster River in Durham.