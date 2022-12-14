Pinkerton's Preston Libby watches his shot roll down the back of Trinity goalie Braeden Lubelczyk and into the net for a goal as he's defended by Trinity's Brennan Walsh during the second period of Wednesday's game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Trinity's Tyler Manning, left, is congratulated by teammates Sam Maurice, left, and Aidan Palmeter after scoring during the second period of Wednesday's game against Pinkerton at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Trinity’s Sam Maurice, right, celebrates with teammate Noah Levesque after scoring during the second period of Wednesday’s game against Pinkerton Academy at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Pinkerton's Preston Libby is congratulated by teammates Connor Clifford, right, and Zach Baker after scoring during the second period of Wednesday's game against Trinity at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Pinkerton's Preston Libby watches his shot roll down the back of Trinity goalie Braeden Lubelczyk and into the net for a goal as he's defended by Trinity's Brennan Walsh during the second period of Wednesday's game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Pinkerton's Preston Libby reacts after scoring during the second period of Wednesday's game against Trinity at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Pinkerton's Campbell St. Pierre, right, is congratulated by teammates Connor Clifford, left, and Jack Doherty during the first period of Wednesday's game against Trinity at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Pinkerton's Lorenzo Corsetto is mobbed by teammates after scoring during the second period of Wednesday's game against Trinity at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Pinkerton’s Lorenzo Corsetto beats Trinity goalie Braeden Lubelczyk for a goal during the second period of Wednesday’s game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Trinity's Connor Hurley pokes the puck away from Pinkerton's Zach Baker during the first period of Wednesday's game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Trinity's Aidan Palmeter shoots the puck under pressure from Pinkerton's Connor Clifford during the first period of Wednesday's game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Pinkerton goalie Damien Carter makes a save behind teammate Kyle Smith and Trinity's Tyler Peltak during the second period of Wednesday's game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Connell likely will not change his line of Aidan Palmeter, Sam Maurice and Tyler Manning anytime soon after it powered Trinity to a 5-3 NHIAA Division I season-opening win over Pinkerton Academy on Wednesday at JFK Coliseum.
Palmeter, a senior captain and center, Maurice, a junior left wing, and Manning, a senior right wing, who skated as the Pioneers’ top line, registered four goals and two assists, leading Trinity back from a three-goal deficit.
Palmeter intercepted a Pinkerton pass in front of the Astros’ blue line, split the defense and scored the game-winning goal stick side 6:04 into the third period. Maurice capped the game’s scoring with an empty-netter from center ice with 24.8 seconds left.
“I like the unselfish part of it,” Connell said of the Palmeter, Maurice and Manning line. “I think they’re all very talented players. Palmeter, playing how he plays, he’s got the big shot and Maurice, he can dish the puck. Manning’s just going in. They all balance out each other a little bit, I think, which is nice.”
The Astros built a 3-0 lead before Trinity tied the score going into the third period with goals from Maurice, Manning and Noah Levesque over the final 5:31 of the second frame.
Maurice knotted the score with his goal from the high slot that came with 4:20 left before the second intermission. Levesque and Manning assisted on the tally.
Levesque and Manning both scored power-play goals 51 seconds apart to pull the Pioneers within one.
Levesque skated up ice from his own zone and scored on his shot from the right point with 5:31 left in the second. Manning followed up with a rebound goal off an assist from Maurice with 4:40 remaining before the second intermission.
“That gave us a lot of energy going into the third period,” said Palmeter, who rallied his teammates to keep their heads up when Pinkerton led 3-0. “That was big for us — those two power-play goals.”
Connell said he is still experimenting with his power-play personnel but noted the unit, which went 2-for-3, did a good job making good plays down low and jumping on rebounds.
Pinkerton opened the game’s scoring on a Campbell St. Pierre power-play goal that came with 1:14 left in the first period.
St. Pierre beat Trinity junior goaltender Braeden Lubelczyk (15 saves) stick side on a wrister from the right circle off assists from Lorenzo Corsetto and Connor Clifford.
Corsetto and Preston Libby both scored on counter rushes over the opening 5:09 of the second period to build the Astros’ three-goal advantage.
Pinkerton struggled to generate sustained zone time after the first period, which Astros coach Sam Littlefield credited to the Pioneers clogging the middle of the ice.
“We started off with some good zone time and when we could get it in there, we could sustain that,” Littlefield said, “but they did a good job of just keeping us on the perimeter and preventing too much from happening in the middle.”
Trinity outshot the Astros, 15-4, in the second period and 31-18 overall.
Senior goaltender Damien Carter made 27 saves for Pinkerton.
“As far as the overall effort from all the guys, I thought they played hard all night and that’s a good way to start the season,” Connell said.