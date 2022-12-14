Maurice
Trinity’s Sam Maurice, right, celebrates with teammate Noah Levesque after scoring during the second period of Wednesday’s game against Pinkerton Academy at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — Dealing with a handful of injuries, the Trinity High School boys hockey team rearranged its lines as recently as four days ago, coach Mike Connell said.

Connell likely will not change his line of Aidan Palmeter, Sam Maurice and Tyler Manning anytime soon after it powered Trinity to a 5-3 NHIAA Division I season-opening win over Pinkerton Academy on Wednesday at JFK Coliseum.