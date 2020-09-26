MANCHESTER — Here’s one thing that’s normal in 2020: Peter Alisando remains one of the top talents around.
Alisandro, who quarterbacked Trinity High to the Division III state championship last season, rushed for a game-high 144 yards and scored all of his team’s points in a 22-7 victory over Division I Concord on Friday night. One of the senior’s three TDs came on a 95-yard interception return that broke Concord’s back.
“Peter’s a terrific player,” said Trinity coach Rob Cathcart. “He started as a freshman and last year he was the starting quarterback on a state championship team. He’s been working hard in the weight room and he’s a terrific athlete.”
The victory marked Trinity’s first over a Division I school since the 2013 Turkey Bowl, a Carmen Giampetruzzi-led 52-8 rout of Manchester Central. The Pioneers have played in multiple divisions lower than Division I in recent years; they last played in Division I in 2007.
And it came on a night that New Hampshire high school football returned after a three-week postponement prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several protocols were obvious, most notably a flat marker used by officials to place the ball. Officials are prohibited from touching the ball, so whichever player has it after a play ends hands it to his center, who carries it to the marker for the next play.
A crowd of several dozen family members looked on, all wearing required face masks.
The uncertainty created by the pandemic has everyone appreciative of the chance to play and taking matters one day at a time, knowing full well that it could end if the virus says so.
“We’ve been practicing and getting ready and trying to get prepared for football.” said Cathcart, “and whatever comes along comes along. That’s all we’ve doing.”
Trinity dominated the first half, then built a 22-0 lead late in the third quarter on Alisandro’s electric pick-six. On the play, Alisandro stepped in front of Concord quarterback Zackary Doward’s pass intended for Tyler Clark Toy, broke one tackle, and flew down the left sideline. It was Alisandro’s second interception of the game.
Concord, stymied by a lack of ground game in the first half, turned to Doward in the second half. The sophomore finished 10 for 22, for 127 yards, and on the first play of the fourth quarter, his fourth-down 9-yard TD pass to Kody Rashed brought the Crimson Tide to within two scores. But the Trinity defense stiffened from there, stopping Concord on downs on two successive drives.
In the first half, Alisandro showed his shiftiness by bouncing around left end to score from 26 yards. Darting, dashing and improvising throughout the night, the speedy quarterback added a 1-yard plunge and tacked on two conversion runs for a 16-0 halftime lead.