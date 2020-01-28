A 24-point output in the first quarter led the Division III Campbell of Litchfield boys’ basketball team to a 64-54 victory at Division II Pelham on Tuesday.
Campbell led the Pythons, 24-14, after the first quarter, 41-25 at halftime and 48-38 after three.
Keegan Mills scored 16 points, Brendan Rice and Matt Dion both logged 12 and Joaquin Heller chipped in 11 for the Cougars (5-4).
Drew Brown logged 16 points for Pelham (7-2).
Goffstown 51, Windham 41: In Windham, Goffstown led, 13-1, after the opening quarter. Robenson Baguidy tallied 15 points while Jack Kelly and Aiden O'Connell each added 12 for the Grizzlies (3-4). Windham is 5-3.
Salem 71, Londonderry 47: In Salem, Trevor DeMinico scored a game-high 23 points, John Bennett logged 15, Adan Ayala had 12 and Timmy Spampinato added 10 for the Blue Devils (4-5). Londonderry (2-6) received a team-high 11 points from Jackson Cox and 10 from Wil Reyes.
Bishop Guertin 60, Spaulding 45: In Nashua, Dylan Santosuosso recorded 20 points, Mason Carroll added 15 and John Sullivan tallied four blocks for Bishop Guertin (7-1). Spaulding of Rochester (4-5) received 20 points from Jared Gooley.
Winnisquam 66, Berlin 33: In Tilton, Phil Nichols scored 19 points and Gunner Horman added 16 for Winnisquam (7-2). Berlin is 2-8.
Portsmouth Christian 65, Epping 42: In Epping, Bryson Lund scored 22 points, Maxx Spinelli had 13 and Coleman Philbrick added 12 for Portsmouth Christian of Dover (8-3). Epping is 2-8.
Girls’ basketball
Memorial 58, Nashua South 42: In Nashua, Manchester Memorial senior Lyric Grumblatt scored a game-high 20 points, including the 1,000th of her career. The Crusaders (8-1) also received 15 points from Jennessa Brunette and eight from Jess Carrier. Grumblatt reached the milestone in the third quarter on a 3-pointer off an assist from Brunette. Kirsten McIntire led South (4-5) in scoring with seven points.
Goffstown 40, Windham 39: In Goffstown, the Grizzlies led by 14 after three quarters but Windham got back in it with a 15-2 fourth-quarter run. Kelly Walsh scored a game-high 24 points and Emily Doherty added five for Goffstown (8-2). Sarah Dempsey had a team-high 21 points alongside 11 rebounds and four steals and Abby Husson logged six points for Windham (3-7).
Merrimack 44, Trinity 33: In Merrimack, the Tomahawks made 10 field goals, including five from beyond the arc, and went 18 of 30 at the free throw line. Theresa Twardosky tallied 17 points and Shannon Sadhwani added seven for Merrimack. Trinity of Manchester is 0-10.
Spaulding 47, Bow 32: In Bow, Mary Paradis led Spaulding of Rochester (9-0) in scoring with 16 points and teammate Abby Ward added 10. Bow is 5-5.
Portsmouth Christian 39, Epping 36: In Dover, Jenna Needham recorded a game and career-high 15 points for Epping (5-9). Portsmouth Christian is 4-7.
Girls’ hockey
Exeter 10, Oyster River/Portsmouth 5: In Dover, Shauna Vadeboncoeur registered six goals and an assist, Annelise Matthews had four helpers and Madison Ganley tallied a goal and three assists for Exeter (4-4). Caitlyn Knowles, Jacqueline Tobin and Molly Greene also scored for the Blue Hawks.
Kate Schultz scored twice, Katie Deans and Natalie Lessard both had a goal and an assist and Laura Dreher also scored for Oyster River/Portsmouth (7-3).