Double-digit scoring outputs from Baylee Bates, Baril Mawo and Michael Dupre led the Manchester Central boys’ basketball team to a 59-50 Division I victory over Timberlane of Plaistow Tuesday night at Simon Gym in Manchester.
Bates scored a team-high 13 points while Mawo and Dupre each added 11 for the Little Green (2-3). Greg Jean Baptiste also chipped in eight point for Central.
Robbie Olsen logged a game-high 27 points and Kyle Ventola added nine for Timberlane (0-3).
Portsmouth 54, Manchester Memorial 48: In Manchester, the hosts fell behind by 18 in the third quarter and couldn't come all the way back. Julius Harges and Derek Baricore led the Crusaders (1-4) with nine points each. Johnny Roumraj added eight. Coleman Brewster scored 17 points, Calvin Hewett 15 for Portsmouth (4-1).
Keene 46, Trinity 45: In Manchester, a team-high 20 points from Noah Timmer, 11 from Jon Kelly and six each from Liam Johnston and Alex Charles lifted Keene (2-2) to the win. Royce Williams scored a game-high 26 points for Trinity (1-3).
Bishop Guertin 72, Concord 63: In Nashua, Dylan Santosuosso and Sam Mullett each logged 14 points for Bishop Guertin (3-1). Ivan Yen made seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points for Concord (2-2).
Nashua South 73, Alvirne 68: In Hudson, a game-high 27 points from River Hart and 24 from Andres Hulfachor powered Nashua South (2-3) to the win. Meshack Mugariri logged 20 points and Brett McKinley added 10 for Alvirne (1-4).
Winnacunnet 53, Pinkerton 23: In Hampton, Nazair DaBreo and Cam Leppert each logged a team-high six points for Pinkerton Academy of Derry (0-5). Winnacunnet (3-2) led, 31-6, at halftime.
Pelham 71, West 47: In Manchester, twin brothers Derek and Matt Crowley combined for 37 points for Pelham (4-1). Derek scored 22 points while Matt logged 15 on five 3-pointers. Kur Teng logged a team-high 11 and Adam Podsadoski added nine for West (2-3).
Pembroke 61, Oyster River 58: In Pembroke, Shea Shackerford (23 points) and Mike Pitman (13 points) led the way for the Spartans (1-3). Oyster River of Durham (2-3) received 17 points from Doug MacGowen and 10 each from Joe Morrell and Kyle Miller.
Bow 49, Merrimack Valley 36: In Bow, Merrimack Valley of Penacook (3-5) jumped out to an 8-0 lead before the Falcons got rolling. Ellie Pingree (10 points, five rebounds, four blocks) Alex Larrabee (nine points, eight rebounds, two steals) and Bella LaPerle (eight points) led the way for Bow (3-3).
Girls’ basketball
Memorial 44, Portsmouth 39: In Portsmouth, Jennessa Brunette led all scorers with 20 points and Lyric Grumblatt added 15 in a wire-to-wire victory for Manchester Memorial (5-0). Corrinne Lamond led Portsmouth (3-3) in scoring with 11 points.
Goffstown 61, Concord 32: In Concord, Kelly Walsh scored as many points as the Crimson Tide (32), Livi Brannen had 10 and Emily Peterson logged eight for Goffstown (5-2). Rose Layton logged a team-high 12 points for Concord (4-2).
Pinkerton 43, Winnacunnet 27: In Derry, Avah Ingalls and Jesse Ames each scored a team-high 10 points for Pinkerton (5-1). The Astros led Winnacunnet of Hampton (0-7) by six points at halftime before holding the Warriors to 14 points over the final two quarters.
Nashua South 42, Alvirne 30: In Nashua, Julianna Martin scored a game-high nine points while Jordan Rioux and Cath Covert added eight each for South (4-1). Paige McKinley and Grace Hodgdon each scored a team-high five points for Alvirne of Hudson (2-4).
Merrimack 46, Windham 38: In Windham, Theresa Twardosky logged a game-high 15 points and drained three 3-pointers while Heather Rohr added six more for Merrimack (6-0). Sarah Dempsey led Windham (2-5) in scoring with 12 points.
Bedford 52, Salem 44: In Bedford, the Bulldogs (4-1) led wire-to-wire behind a team-high 19 points from Isabella King, 10 points from Amanda Jonas and seven points and six rebounds from Alli Morgan. Olivia Murray led Salem (3-4) in scoring with a game-high 21 points.
Spaulding 57, Sanborn 41: In Rochester, Spaulding improved to 5-0 behind 14 points from Mary Paradis and 13 from Jenna Philbrook. Sanborn of Kingston is 2-4.
Pelham 42, West 27: In Pelham, McKenna Williams scored a team-high 15 points, Lili Rutherford logged 12 points and Abbey Schwab made two 3-pointers for the Pythons (5-3). Pelham held Manchester West (2-4) to four points in the first half.
Campbell 46, Hillsboro-Deering 43: In Litchfield, Tori Allen logged a team-high 16 points, Karleigh Schultz scored 13 and Riley Gamache added seven for Campbell (4-3). Hillsboro-Deering is 3-6.