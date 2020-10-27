LITCHFIELD — The game wouldn’t end because Campbell wouldn’t let it.
The Cougars refused to quit against Trinity in a Division III girls soccer first-round matchup. A goal late in the second half tied the game at 1-1 and then timely strikes during penalty kicks gave Campbell a 1-1 (4-3 PK) win over the Pioneers on Tuesday.
“It was intense,” Campbell coach Kevin Brassard said. “Trinity is a strong team. They’re fast, they play hard. Mike (Martinez) has done a great job with that program. It was a battle. I don’t like games ending in PKs, but I’m glad that we came out the victor, for sure.”
The Cougars controlled the pace early but couldn’t score. Eventually, Trinity’s Skyler De Petrillo sneaked behind the Cougar defense and tapped one in from point-blank range to put the Pioneers ahead in the 43rd minute.
The rest of the game was about the Cougars fighting to score the tying goal. Trinity defended brilliantly but senior Karleigh Schultz scored on a beautiful strike on a set piece from 25 yards out with five minutes remaining to tie it.
The senior led throughout on the field and also had a goal for the Cougars during the penalty shootout.
“There’s immense pressure,” Schultz said. “You have these young girls that are counting on you but we’ve been working all season towards this. We’ve been preparing for it, and I trust in my other seniors to help me lead.”
Neither team found much in the way of scoring opportunities during the two 10-minute periods of extra time to send the game to penalty kicks. After the initial five kicks, the teams were tied at three goals apiece.
Sophomore Anais Smith scored the winner for the Cougars, and the victory was secured when junior keeper Bailey Bourque stopped the Trinity penalty kick from Sarah Bradley.
A game at Conant awaits Thursday afternoon, and Schultz said that she is beyond grateful to still be playing at this point of the season.
“It means everything,” Schultz said. “School right now is tough. It’s hard when you don’t see your friends as much as you’re used to, but soccer is a time where me and my friends can come together and bond together. It means everything.”
Manchester Central 4, Londonderry 2: Victoria Keyes scored three goals in the second half, leading the Little Green in the Division I first-round game. Central advances to play at Windham on Thursday.
Erin Flurey also scored for the Little Green, who received five saves from goalie Morgan Woods.. Ashley Manor scored both Londonderry goals, and Lancers goalkeeper Liana Sawyer made seven saves.
The game was tied 0-0 at halftime.
Hanover 4, Concord 2: Charlotte Johnson had a hat trick, leading Hanover past Concord 4-2 in a Division I girls soccer first-round tournament game on Tuesday in Hanover. Caroline Adams added a goal for the Marauders, who visit Bedford on Thursday in a preliminary-round game.
Exeter 6, Winnacunnet 0: Sabrina Sherman and Elisa Delgado scored two goals apiece to lead the Blue Hawks in the Division I first-round tournament game.
Volleyball
Nashua South 3, Bishop Guertin 0: In a first-round Division I playoff match, the Panthers prevailed by scores of 18-25, 14-25 and 20-25. For BG, Morgan Faulkner had four aces and four digs; Maddy Keating had two aces, six kills and six digs; Emma Charron added 18 digs and two assists, Meghan Stack had five kills, and Caroline Sullivan contributed two aces and seven assists.