Rylan Canabano paced the Concord High School boys’ basketball team to a 67-57 Division I victory at Dover on Tuesday night. Canabano, a senior, scored 33 points for the Crimson Tide (7-4), who have won four straight. Dover is 5-7.
Pinkerton 61, Windham 52: In Derry, Justin Dunne had 13 points and Jimmy Flynn added 11 points as the Astros (1-11) won their first game. Mike Packowski added nine points and 10 rebounds. Windham is 6-6.
Bishop Guertin 54, Memorial 47: In Nashua, Kyle Baker scored a game-high 16 points, John Sullivan logged 11 and Dylan Santosuosso added 10 for Bishop Guertin (10-2). Evan Clark led Manchester Memorial (1-10) in scoring with 12 points.
Keene 65, Timberlane 42: In Keene, Liam Johnston led the Blackbirds (7-4) with 13 points and six rebounds. Keene also received 12 points from Jon Kelly and 11 from Noah Timmer. Timberlane of Plaistow is 2-9.
Alvirne 60, Salem 57: In Salem, the Blue Devils (6-7) led by five entering the fourth quarter before Alvirne of Hudson (5-6) outscored them 19-11 in the frame. Liam O’Neil logged a game-high 18 points, Meshack Mugariri had 15 and Jacob Hibbard added 13 for the Broncos. Salem received 16 points from Adan Ayala and 12 from Trevor DeMinico.
Campbell 59, Raymond 36: In Litchfield, Keegan Mills led Campbell (7-8) in scoring with 12 points. Carter Vedrani logged 11 points off the bench and Brendan Rice added 10 for the Cougars. Josh Krafton logged a game-high 15 points for Raymond (5-9).
Girls’ basketball
Central 58, Goffstown 49: In Manchester, Emily Hobausz led Central (9-4) in scoring with 13 points while teammate Destiny Jordan added 12. Central also received eight points each from McKenna Schneiderman, Jailyn Johnson and Jess Lewis. Kelly Walsh scored a game-high 22 points and Emma Strong added 12 for Goffstown (10-4). Central erupted for 24 points in the second quarter to take a 34-25 lead into halftime.
Nashua South 36, Trinity 24: In Manchester, Julianna Martin and Aryanna Murray both scored a team-high 10 points while Cath Covert and Kirsten McIntire each added six for Nashua South (7-7). Trinity is 1-13.
Merrimack 47, Bedford 46: In Merrimack, Theresa Twardosky made the game-winning free throw with five seconds left and scored a team-high 15 points for the Tomahawks (13-1). Isabella King logged a game-high 32 points for Bedford (10-3).
Londonderry 45, Winnacunnet 40: In Hampton, Londonderry (6-8) earned its first road win behind 15 points from Ashley Rourke and 12 from Colleen Furlong. A 3-pointer from Jordan Furlong with about a minute remaining gave the Lancers the lead for good. Winnacunnet is 1-12.
Salem 55, Alvirne 48: In Hudson, senior Jordyn Franzen scored her 1,000th career point en route to the Blue Devils’ road win, which improved them to 9-5. Alvirne is 2-11.
Concord 59, Dover 32: In Concord, Ava Woodman scored a team-high 13 points while Elli Cox and Elizabeth Blinn each added 11 for the Crimson Tide (8-6). Dover is 2-13.
Spaulding 47, Timberlane 11: In Plaistow, Mary Paradis paced Spaulding of Rochester with 17 points. The Red Raiders (11-1) also received nine points from Ambra Breakfield, eight from Julia Ziadeh and seven from Jade Trueman. Timberlane is 2-11.
Girls’ hockey
Bedford 6, Kingswood 4: In Wolfeboro, Lauren Thomas scored the game-winning goal to break a 4-4 tie and Kendall Cassidy added the insurance goal in the third period for Bedford (3-10). Cassidy scored twice in the third frame. The Bulldogs also received goals from Cammy Justic, Lily Kollmorgen and Lauren Thomas. Kingswood (0-11) led, 3-2, after two periods.
Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge 8, Central/Memorial 1: In Manchester, Lilly Gogan and Lena Nowell both logged two goals while Marissa Pickman, Makayla Macciioli, Emma Leute also scored for Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge (7-4-2). Gogan also added an assist. Central/Memorial is 2-11.
Skiing
Div. II Girls’ Alpine State Championships
at Cranmore Mountain Resort, Conway
Total team scores
1. Kennett 761; 2. Hanover 720; 3. Portsmouth 670; 4. ConVal 642; 5. Souhegan 641; 6. Plymouth 633; 7. Oyster River 579; 8. Kingswood 570; 9. Bow 531; 10. Pembroke 499; 11. Hollis/Brookline 484; 12. John Stark 374; 13. Merrimack Valley 134.
Slalom team results
1. Kennett 371; 2. Hanover 361; 3. Souhegan 339; 4. Portsmouth 326; 5. Plymouth 317; 6. ConVal 303; 7. Oyster River 298; 8. Kingswood 272; 9. Bow 266; 10. Hollis/Brookline 251; 11. Pembroke 246; 12. John Stark 191; 13. Merrimack Valley 78.
Slalom individual results
1. Molly Dishong, ConVal, 1:12.44; 2. Valentina Capponi, John Stark, 1:15.47; 3. Skyler Sayers, Kennett, 1:16.92; 4. Ellison Stannard, Hanover, 1:17.3; 5. Riley Craft, Hanover, 1:18.09; 6. Holly Reid, Oyster River, 1:18.46; 7. Amy Burton, Kennett, 1:18.97; 8. Ashley Garside, Kennett, 1:19.41; 9. Samantha Innerfield, John Stark, 1:19.5; 10. Ella Dishong, ConVal, 1:19.86.
Giant slalom team results
1. Kennett 390; 2. Hanover 359; 3. Portsmouth 344; 4. ConVal 339; 5. Plymouth 316; 6. Souhegan 302; 7. Kingswood 298; 8. Oyster River 281; 9. Bow 265; 10. Pembroke 253; 11. Hollis/Brookline 233; 12. John Stark 183; 13. Merrimack Valley 56.
Giant slalom individual results
1. Ashley Garside, Kennett, 48.7; 2. Mackenzie Carr, Kennett, 48.9; 3. Valentina Capponi, John Stark, 49.06; 4. Rosie Crooker, ConVal, 49.32; 5. Skyler Sayers, Kennett, 49.65; 6. Eva Drummond, Kennett, 49.82; 7. Riley Craft, Hanover, 49.96; 8. Brady Beland, Portsmouth, 49.98; 9. Molly Dishong, ConVal, 50.33; 10. Aidan Beland, Portsmouth, 50.42.