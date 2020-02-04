The Exeter High School boys' basketball team defeated Goffstown, 48-43, on in Division I action Tuesday night behind a 17-point fourth-quarter output securing its 30th straight victory.
The Blue Hawks led, 31-30, after three quarters and outlasted host Goffstown (4-5) over the game's final eight minutes.
Ryan Grijalva recorded a team-high 17 points while Mike Leonard and Jacob Gibbons both scored seven for Exeter (9-0).
Robenson Baguidy tallied a game-high 18 points and Derek Steckowych added 16 for the Grizzlies.
Portsmouth 67, Trinity 43: In Portsmouth, Kevin Cummings scored a game-high 24 points and Hewett tallied 18 for the Clippers (8-2). Royce Williams led the Pioneers (1-8) in scoring with 18.
Bishop Guertin 52, Windham 40: In Windham, Bishop Guertin of Nashua (8-2) received 15 points from both Sam Mullett and Mason Carroll and 12 from Dylan Santosuosso. Rocky Heres led Windham (6-4) in scoring with 13 points.
Merrimack 45, Londonderry 42: In Merrimack, Londonderry (2-8) led early in the fourth quarter before Merrimack (8-2) tied the score via a Jared Dyer 3-pointer and later took the lead for good on a bucket off a turnover. Tim Eckert led the Tomahawks in scoring with 13 points. Jackson Cox scored a game-high 19 points for the Lancers.
Nashua North 80, Pinkerton 49: At Nashua, the Titans improved to 8-1. The Astros (0-10) were led by Jimmy Flynn's 18 points.
Manchester West 76, Plymouth 31: At Quinn Gym in Manchester, Josh Rose scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, and Kur Teng and Rashawn Prescott added 13 points each as the Blue Knights improved to 6-6.
Girls’ basketball
Memorial 43, Alvirne 42: In Hudson, Alvirne (2-9) had the game’s last possession but could not score at the buzzer. Lyric Grumblatt scored a team-high 11 points and Jennessa Brunette logged 10 for Memorial (11-1), which trailed by nine points at halftime. The Crusaders also received seven points each from Tamrah Gould and Jess Carrier. Paige McKinley scored a game-high 14 points, Grace Hodgdon tallied 11 and Sara Ruigrok added nine for Alvirne.
Pelham 46, Souhegan 26: In Pelham, the Pythons led, 12-2, after the opening quarter and 25-11 at halftime. Tallie Carney logged a team-high 13 points, Abbey Schwab tallied nine and Abbey McFarland added seven for Pelham (10-3). Souhegan of Amherst is 3-8.
Campbell 56, St. Thomas 41: In Litchfield, Tori Allen led Campbell (6-7) in scoring with 20 points. Teammates Karleigh Schultz and Riley Gamache added 19 and 12 points, respectively.
Girls’ hockey
Hanover 3, Bishop Guertin 2: In Lebanon, Hanover (7-3-1) led, 1-0, after the first period and 2-1 entering the second intermission. Bishop Guertin of Nashua (3-7) tied the game at 1-1 in the second period on a goal from Kate Simpson. Teammate Lindsay Hult knotted the score at 2-2 with her goal that came midway through the third period.
Nordic Skiing
Boys' HS Sprint and Relay
Team results
1. Hanover 424; 2. Concord 400; 3. Fall Mountain 390; 4. Kennett 379.5; 5. Hopkinton 365.5; 6. Kearsarge 362; Bow 346.5; 7. White Mountains 329; Keene 327.5; 8. Manchester 279; 9. Sunapee 267.5; 10. Gilford 232.
Individual results
1. Gavin Graham, Concord; 2. Noah Phipps, Hanover; 3. Mitch Townsend, Gilford; 4. Theodore Mollano, Hopkinton; 5. Theo Castonguay, Kennett; 6. Simon Phipps, Hanover; 7. Diego Aspinwal, Hanover; 8. Miles Wharton, White Mountains; 9. Ryan Devine, Concord; 10. Gabe Lloyd, Fall Mountain.
Boys' MS Sprint and Relay
Team results
1. Gilford 438; 2. Hopkinton 423.5; 3. Fall Mountain 419.5; 4. Kearsarge 391; 5. Putney 166; 6. Bedford 87; 7. White Mountains 82.
Individual results
1. David Northcutt, Fall Mountain; 2. Aiden Bondaz, Gilford; 3. Karson Genalos, Gilford; 4. Henry Stow, Gilford; 5. Matt Clamer, Hopkiniton; 6. Cameron Bassett, Hopkinton; 7. Ian Lofblad, Gilford; 8. Carter Forest, Gilford; 9. Scott Kulesar, Gilford; 10. Liam O'Brien, Hopkinton.
Girls' HS Sprint and Relay
Team results
1. Hopkinton 415.5; 2. Concord 415; 3. Kennett 405.5; 4. Hanover 368; 5. Bow 367.5; 6. Fall Mountain 360; 7. Kearsarge 356.6; 8. Manchester 340; 9. Sunapee 291.5; 10. Keene 285.5; 11. White Mountains 255; 12. Gilford 143.
Individual results
1. Katie Watt, Concord; 2. Marlia Richer, Kearsarge; 3. Morgan Nault, Manchester; 4. Helen Badger, Kennett; 5. Emma Rothe, Hopkinton; 6. Grace Castonguay, Kennett; 7. Vanessa Genalos, Gilford; 8. Lily Sabol, Hopkinton; 9. Johanne Nichols, Concord; 10. Zoe Mitchell, Fall Mountain.
Girls' MS Sprint and Relay
Team results
1. Gilford 432; 2. Kearsarge 413; 3. Hopkinton 411.5; 4. Fall Mountain 405.5; 5. Westmoreland, 99.
Individual results
1. Molly Ellison, Kearsarge; 2. Alexis Hills, Westmoreland; 3. Madeline Burlock, Gilford; 4. Megan Legro, Gilford; 5. Anna Lloyd, Fall Mountain; 6. Elizabeth Trafton, Hopkinton; 7. Emilia Burlock, Gilford; 8. Maria Tilley, Gilford; 9. Kyle LaBelle, Kearsarge; 10. Flo Dapice, Hopkinton.