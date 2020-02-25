Molly Fahey scored half the goals for the Pinkerton Academy of Derry girls’ hockey team in its 8-6 victory over St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover Tuesday at Dover Ice Arena.
Fahey scored twice in the opening period to help build the Astros a 3-2 lead entering the first intermission and tallied one of Pinkerton’s four goals in the second frame that ballooned its advantage to 6-2. Her fourth goal, which came in the third period, capped the game’s scoring.
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover (9-9) scored four times in the third period and at one point trimmed the Astros’ lead to 6-5 in the frame.
Madison Gibeault logged a goal and two assists, Lauren Riviere had a goal and three helpers and Emily Buckley and Spencer St. Pierre also scored for the Astros (10-4).
Ellie Karatzas had five goals and Kylie Youngclaus logged four assists and Kayley Young registered one of each for St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover.
Boys’ basketball
Keene 55, Central 48: In Keene, the score was tied at 42-42 after three quarters before the Blackbirds outscored Manchester Central 13-6 in the final frame. Noah Timmer scored a game-high 25 points for Keene (9-6). Andrew Houghton and Doro Koita each tallied a team-high nine points for Central (6-9).
Bedford 74, Dover 68: In Bedford, Juston O'Neill and Jordan Dyer both scored a team-high 20 points for the Bulldogs (9-6). Kingsley Breen tallied a game-high 30 points for Dover (6-10).
Alvirne 59, Pinkerton 50: In Derry, Alvirne of Hudson (8-7) outscored Pinkerton, 23-13, in the fourth quarter to overcome the Astros' 37-36 lead after three. Jack Dewitt scored a game-high 26 points for the Broncos. Andy MacDonald and Michael Packowski both scored a team-high 15 points for Pinkerton (1-15).
Bishop Guertin 55, Winnacunnet 37: In Nashua, Dylan Santosuosso led Bishop Guertin (14-2) with 19 points and teammate Jordan Robichaud added 16. Sam Andreottola scored a team-high 10 points and Lucas Schaake added nine for Winnacunnet of Hampton (10-6).
West 78, Pembroke 49: In Pembroke, Kur Teng had a double-double (24 points, 12 rebounds) Josh Rose logged 18 points and drained six 3-pointers and Rodney Hilleary added a career-high 16 points for Manchester West (8-7). Shea Shackford scored a team-high 18 points for Pembroke (4-10).
Trinity 60, Manchester 50: At Memorial, the Pioneers improved to 3-12 while the Crusaders dropped to 4-11.
Hanover 55, ConVal 41: In Peterborough, the Marauders (15-1) handed ConVal (16-1) its first loss behind a game-high 23 points from Hank Pikus. Mather Kipka led the Cougars in scoring with 19 points.
Kennett 59, Oyster River 53: In Conway, Wyatt Arnaga scored a game-high 23 points for Kennett (11-4). Joe Morrell logged 21 points and Kyle Miller had 13 for Oyster River of Durham (7-8).
Campbell 68, Raymond 35: In Litchfield, Campbell led, 27-18, at halftime and outscored the Rams 31-10 in the third quarter. Matt Dion led the Cougars (10-6) with 12 points while teammates Carter Vedrani and Brody Mills each added 10. Gavin Santino scored a game-high 13 points for Raymond (8-10).
White Mountains 63, Newfound 49: In Bristol, senior Jackson Curtis scored 23 points, including the 1,000th of his career, and added eight assists and six steals to lead White Mountains of Whitefield (11-6) to the win. White Mountains also received 20 points from Brody LaBounty and six each from Connor Bosse and Tyler Hicks. Newfound is 2-15.
Girls’ basketball
Bedford 73, Dover 37: In Dover, Bedford led, 26-10, after the opening quarter and never looked back. Isabella King scored a game-high 38 points and Alli Morgan added 20 for the Bulldogs (14-3). Dover finished the season with a 3-15 record.
Memorial 58, Trinity 31: In Manchester, Memorial led, 27-14, at halftime. Memorial’s Jennessa Brunette led all scorers with 16 points. The Crusaders (15-2) also received 14 points from Lyric Grumblatt and nine from Jess Carrier. Colby Guinta tallied a team-high nine points for Trinity (1-16).
Central 70, Keene 46: In Manchester, senior Destiny Jordan scored 15 points, classmate Jess Lewis logged 13 and Jailyn Johnson added 12 for Central (11-6). Keene (4-13) received eight points each from Gracey Wilkes, Kirsten Farhm and Maddison Miner.
Concord 43, Windham 29: In Windham, Ava Woodman scored a team-high 12 points while Elizabeth Blinn and Kylar Buchholz each added nine for Concord (11-6). Sarah Dempsey recorded a game-high 15 points for Windham (5-12).
Pinkerton 35, Alvirne 19: In Hudson, the Astros (11-6) held Alvirne (2-15) scoreless in the first quarter and to eight or fewer points in the following three frames. Avah Ingalls scored a game-high 11 points and Sofia Riccio added 10 for Pinkerton. The Astros also received a combined 22 rebounds from Jesse Ames and Kristina Packowski.
Merrimack 48, Salem 40: In Salem, Theresa Twardosky led Merrimack (16-2) in scoring with 21 points. Teammates Samantha Page and Makenna Desfosses both added seven. Salem is 11-6.
Bishop Brady 91, Souhegan 65: In Amherst, freshman Kate Canavan scored a career-high 14 points, Susan Wason also had 14 and Halle VanBallegooyen added 13 for Souhegan (4-12). Bishop Brady of Concord improved to 12-6.
Bow 47, Coe-Brown 39: In Northwood, Taylor Burnham scored 15 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and added five rebounds and four steals for the Falcons (11-6). Ellie Pingree chipped in with eight points and five rebounds, and Madison Speckman tossed in eight points. The Bears dropped to 10-7.