Alex Devir’s buzzer-beating tip-in lifted the Salem High School boys’ basketball team to a 57-55 Division I home victory over Bedford on Tuesday.
Devir finished with a team-high 15 points for the Blue Devils (8-9).
Adan Ayala (13 points) and Michael Ference (10) also had double-digit scoring outputs for Salem.
Justin O’Neill scored a game-high 23 points and teammate Jordan Dyer added 13 for Bedford (10-7).
Keene 63, Alvirne 62 (2OT): In Keene, Noah Timmer secured the win for the Blackbirds (11-6) with his buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the second overtime. Timmer finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Keene also received 17 points from Liam Johnston and 13 from Jon Kelly. Alvirne of Hudson is 8-9.
Trinity 65, Concord 52: In Manchester, Royce Williams led Trinity (4-13) in scoring with 34 points. The Pioneers also received 13 points from Ryan Stulz and 10 from Louis Rosenthal. Concord is 8-9.
Manchester West 90, Kingswood 63: In Manchester, Josh Rose scored a game-high 32 points and drained 10 3-pointers for West (10-7). The Blue Knights also received 23 points from Kur Teng and 17 from Rashawn Prescott. Brogan Shannon scored a team-high 17 points for Kingswood of Wolfeboro (7-9).
Oyster River 69, Sanborn 59: In Durham, Joe Morell's 26 points led the Bobcats (9-8). Kyle Miller added 17 for the winners. Dylan Khalil's 20 points paced Sanborn (7-10) while Jared Khalil added 13.
In other regular-season action, Exeter tipped Dover 65-62; Nashua South beat Manchester Memorial 69-66; Nashua South topped Spaulding 72-57; Merrimack defeated Timberlane 58-21, and Winnacunnet beat Windham 63-57.
Division III Tournament
White Mountains 57, St. Thomas 44: In Whitefield, eighth-seeded White Mountains (12-7) moved onto the Division III quarterfinals behind 18 points from Brody LaBounty and 10 each from Connor Bosse and Avery Hazelton. Ninth-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover finished with a 11-8 record.
Girls’ basketball
Division II Tournament
Spaulding 49, Kearsarge 27: In Rochester, Mary Paradis logged a team-high 15 points and teammate Ambra Breakfield added 11 to lead third-seeded Spaulding (16-3) to the Division II first-round win. The Red Raiders also received nine points from Abby Ward and six each from Mackenzie Brochu and Ashley Trogler.
Caroline Camp scored 14 points for 14th-seeded Kearsarge of Sutton (9-10).
Bow 49, Pelham 32: In Bow, the eighth-seeded Falcons (13-6) led, 28-20, at halftime en route to the Division II first-round win. Madison Speckman scored 14 points and Taylor Burnham added 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Falcons. Ellie Pingree added 11 points and Alex Larrabee pulled down eight rebounds. Tallie Carney scored 16 points while Abbey Schwab and Mia Cantacesso each added five for ninth-seeded Pelham (11-8).
Girls’ hockey
Exeter 4, Souhegan 1: In Exeter, the sixth-seeded Blue Hawks (12-6-1) scored once in each of the first two periods and twice in the third to advance to a quarterfinal matchup with third-seeded Oyster River/Portsmouth on Friday at the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore Center.
Caitlyn Knowles recorded two goals and an assist, Madison Ganley tallied one of each and Shauna Vadeboncoeur also scored for Exeter. Diana Pivorotto made 12 saves for the Blue Hawks. Elle Byram made 19 saves for 11th-seeded Souhegan of Amherst (7-10-1).
TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Division III
First round
Tuesday
White Mountains 57, St. Thomas 44
Hopkinton 52, Raymond 47
Winnisquam 46, Belmont 40
Mascoma 54, Monadnock 53
Somersworth 57, Inter-Lakes 33
Conant 30, Campbell 26
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
(8) White Mtns. at (1) Gilford
(5) Winnisquam at (4) Hopkinton
(7) Mascoma Valley at (2) Mascenic
(11) Conant at (3) Somersworth
Semifinals
Monday, March 9
At Keene State College
Games at 6 and 8 p.m.
Championship
Friday, March 13
At Keene State College
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Division IV
First round
Colebrook 55, Mount Royal 39
Sunapee 72, Epping 41
Pittsfield 84, Lisbon 53
Newmarket 86, Wilton-Lyndeborough 46
Woodsville 63, Derryfield 51
Groveton 58, Farmington 47
Portsmouth Christian 46, Lin-Wood 44
Quarterfinals
Thursday, 7 p.m. unless noted
(9) Colebrook at (1) Littleton, 6 p.m.
(5) Pittsfield at (2) Sunapee
(7) Woodsville at (2) Newmarket
(6) Ports. Christian at (3) Groveton
Semifinals
Monday, March 9
At Plymouth State U.
Games at 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Championship
Friday, March 13
At Plymouth State U.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Division I
First round
Wednesday
(9) Salem at (8) Concord, 6 p.m.
(13) Exeter at (4) Bedford, 6:30 p.m.
(12) Nashua South at (5) Man. Central, 6:30
(10) Londonderry at (7) Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
(14) Nashua North at (3) Man. Memorial, 7 p.m.
(11) Portsmouth at (6) Goffstown, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Concord/Salem at Bishop Guertin
Bedford/Exeter vs. Central/South
Pink./Londonderry at (2) Merrimack
Memorial/North vs. Goffstown/Ports.
Semifinals
Thursday, March 12
At Exeter High School
Games at 6 and 8 p.m.
Championship
At Lundholm Gym, UNH
Saturday, March 14
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Division II
First round
Tuesday
Hanover 74, Stevens 27
Bow 49, Pelham 32
Lebanon 61, Laconia 31
John Stark 51, Coe-Brown 40
Hollis/Brookline 48, Man. West 24
Bishop Brady 65, Merrimack Valley 50
Spaulding 49, Kearsarge 27
Sanborn 33, Kennett 32
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
(8) Bow at (1) Hanover
(5) John Stark at (4) Lebanon
(7) Bp. Brady at (2) Hollis/Brookline
(11) Sanborn at (3) Spaulding
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 11
At Dartmouth College, Hanover
Games at 6 and 8 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At Dartmouth College, Hanover
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Division III
First round
Campbell 53, St. Thomas 51
Newfound 61, Berlin 35
White Mountains 32, Mascoma 19
Prospect Mountain 44, Belmont 36
Hopkinton 47, Inter-Lakes 21
Monadnock 47, Gilford 32
Quarterfinals
Conant 59, Campbell 53
Newfound 41, White Mtns. 33
Fall Mountain 62, Prospect Mtn. 43
Hopkinton 28, Monadnock 27
Semifinals
Wednesday
At Keene State College
(2) Fall Mountain vs. (3) Hopkinton, 5:30
(1) Conant vs. (4) Newfound, 7:30
Championship
Saturday
At Keene State College
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Division IV
First round
Groveton 55, Pittsburg-Canaan 33
Sunapee 46, Lisbon 37
Littleton 53, Portsmouth Christian 40
Newmarket 60, Mascenic 34
Hinsdale 57, Moultonborough 34
Farmington 56, Derryfield 54
Quarterfinals
Colebrook 54, Groveton 40
Littleton 46, Sunapee 42
Woodsville 29, Newmarket 27
Hinsdale 52, Farmington 39
Semifinals
Wednesday
At Plymouth State University
(3) Hinsdale vs. (2) Woodsville, 5:30 p.m.
(1) Colebrook vs. (5) Littleton, 7 p.m.
Championship
Friday
At Plymouth State University
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Division I
First round
Wednesday
(9) Pinkerton at (8) Hanover, 4 p.m.
(10) Nash. North/Souhegan at (7) Windham, 4 p.m.
(11) Bow at (6) Bishop Guertin, 6:50 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Hanover/Pinkerton at (1) Concord, 6 p.m.
(5) Salem at (4) Trinity, 7 p.m.
Wind./North/Souh. at (2) Bedford, 1 p.m.
Bow/BG at (3) Exeter at PEA, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 11
At JFK Coliseum, Manchester
Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Division II
First round
Wednesday
(9) Ports./Newmarket at (8) Leb/Stevens, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Ports/Newmrkt/Leb/Stevens at (1) Keene, 7 p.m.
(5) Oyster River at (4) Goffstown, 4 p.m.
(7) Dover at (2) Merrimack, 4 p.m.
(6) Somersworth/Coe-Brown at STA, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Wed., March 11
At Everett Arena, Concord
Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 2:45 p.m.
Division III
Quarterfinals
Saturday
(5) Kearsarge/Plymouth at (4) John Stark, 1 p.m.
(7) ConVal/Conant at (2) Belmont/Gilford, 3 p.m.
(6) Kennett at (3) Hollis/Brookline/Derryfield, 4
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 11
At Plymouth State University
JS/Hopk./Kearsarge/Plymouth at (1) Berlin/Gorham, 5:30
Bel/Gilfrd/ConV/Con. vs. HBDS/Kennett, 7:30
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 12:15 p.m.
GIRLS' HOCKEY
First round
Tuesday
BG 5, Brady/Trinity/West 2
STA/Wina./Dover 6, Leb/Stevens/Kear. 4
Exeter 4, Souhegan 1
Quarterfinals
Friday
(9) BG at (1) Concord, 5 p.m.
(5) Pinkerton at (4) Hanover, 5:10 p.m.
(10) STA/Winna/Dover at Berlin/Gorham, 4 p.m.
(6) Exeter at (3) OR/Ports. (at UNH), 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
At Everett Arena, Concord
Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
First round
Thursday
(9) Nash. North at (8) White Mtns., 4 p.m.
(10) Belmont at (7) Winnisq., 3:15 p.m.
(11) Newfound at (6) Dover, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 9, 5 p.m.
White Mtns./North at (1) Berlin
(5) Londonderry at (4) Keene
Winnisquam/Belmont at (2) Exeter
Newfound/Dover at (3) Laconia
Semifinals
Thursday, March 12
At home of higher seeds, 5 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At Lundholm Gym, UNH
Semifinal winners, noon