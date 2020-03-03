Pinkerton Flynn
Buy Now

Salem's Alex Devir is shown defending Pinkerton Academy’s Jimmy Flynn during recent action. Devir emerged the hero for the Blue Devils on Tuesday night, hitting the game-winning basket on a tip-in.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Alex Devir’s buzzer-beating tip-in lifted the Salem High School boys’ basketball team to a 57-55 Division I home victory over Bedford on Tuesday.

Devir finished with a team-high 15 points for the Blue Devils (8-9).

Adan Ayala (13 points) and Michael Ference (10) also had double-digit scoring outputs for Salem.

Justin O’Neill scored a game-high 23 points and teammate Jordan Dyer added 13 for Bedford (10-7).

Keene 63, Alvirne 62 (2OT): In Keene, Noah Timmer secured the win for the Blackbirds (11-6) with his buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the second overtime. Timmer finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Keene also received 17 points from Liam Johnston and 13 from Jon Kelly. Alvirne of Hudson is 8-9.

Trinity 65, Concord 52: In Manchester, Royce Williams led Trinity (4-13) in scoring with 34 points. The Pioneers also received 13 points from Ryan Stulz and 10 from Louis Rosenthal. Concord is 8-9.

Manchester West 90, Kingswood 63: In Manchester, Josh Rose scored a game-high 32 points and drained 10 3-pointers for West (10-7). The Blue Knights also received 23 points from Kur Teng and 17 from Rashawn Prescott. Brogan Shannon scored a team-high 17 points for Kingswood of Wolfeboro (7-9).

Oyster River 69, Sanborn 59: In Durham, Joe Morell's 26 points led the Bobcats (9-8). Kyle Miller added 17 for the winners. Dylan Khalil's 20 points paced Sanborn (7-10) while Jared Khalil added 13.

In other regular-season action, Exeter tipped Dover 65-62; Nashua South beat Manchester Memorial 69-66; Nashua South topped Spaulding 72-57; Merrimack defeated Timberlane 58-21, and Winnacunnet beat Windham 63-57.

Division III Tournament

White Mountains 57, St. Thomas 44: In Whitefield, eighth-seeded White Mountains (12-7) moved onto the Division III quarterfinals behind 18 points from Brody LaBounty and 10 each from Connor Bosse and Avery Hazelton. Ninth-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover finished with a 11-8 record.

Girls’ basketball

Division II Tournament

Spaulding 49, Kearsarge 27: In Rochester, Mary Paradis logged a team-high 15 points and teammate Ambra Breakfield added 11 to lead third-seeded Spaulding (16-3) to the Division II first-round win. The Red Raiders also received nine points from Abby Ward and six each from Mackenzie Brochu and Ashley Trogler.

Caroline Camp scored 14 points for 14th-seeded Kearsarge of Sutton (9-10).

Bow 49, Pelham 32: In Bow, the eighth-seeded Falcons (13-6) led, 28-20, at halftime en route to the Division II first-round win. Madison Speckman scored 14 points and Taylor Burnham added 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Falcons. Ellie Pingree added 11 points and Alex Larrabee pulled down eight rebounds. Tallie Carney scored 16 points while Abbey Schwab and Mia Cantacesso each added five for ninth-seeded Pelham (11-8).

Girls’ hockey

Exeter 4, Souhegan 1: In Exeter, the sixth-seeded Blue Hawks (12-6-1) scored once in each of the first two periods and twice in the third to advance to a quarterfinal matchup with third-seeded Oyster River/Portsmouth on Friday at the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore Center.

Caitlyn Knowles recorded two goals and an assist, Madison Ganley tallied one of each and Shauna Vadeboncoeur also scored for Exeter. Diana Pivorotto made 12 saves for the Blue Hawks. Elle Byram made 19 saves for 11th-seeded Souhegan of Amherst (7-10-1).

TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Division III

First round

Tuesday

White Mountains 57, St. Thomas 44

Hopkinton 52, Raymond 47

Winnisquam 46, Belmont 40

Mascoma 54, Monadnock 53

Somersworth 57, Inter-Lakes 33

Conant 30, Campbell 26

Quarterfinals

Friday, 7 p.m.

(8) White Mtns. at (1) Gilford

(5) Winnisquam at (4) Hopkinton

(7) Mascoma Valley at (2) Mascenic

(11) Conant at (3) Somersworth

Semifinals

Monday, March 9

At Keene State College

Games at 6 and 8 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 13

At Keene State College

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Division IV

First round

Colebrook 55, Mount Royal 39

Sunapee 72, Epping 41

Pittsfield 84, Lisbon 53

Newmarket 86, Wilton-Lyndeborough 46

Woodsville 63, Derryfield 51

Groveton 58, Farmington 47

Portsmouth Christian 46, Lin-Wood 44

Quarterfinals

Thursday, 7 p.m. unless noted

(9) Colebrook at (1) Littleton, 6 p.m.

(5) Pittsfield at (2) Sunapee

(7) Woodsville at (2) Newmarket

(6) Ports. Christian at (3) Groveton

Semifinals

Monday, March 9

At Plymouth State U.

Games at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 13

At Plymouth State U.

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Division I

First round

Wednesday

(9) Salem at (8) Concord, 6 p.m.

(13) Exeter at (4) Bedford, 6:30 p.m.

(12) Nashua South at (5) Man. Central, 6:30

(10) Londonderry at (7) Pinkerton, 6 p.m.

(14) Nashua North at (3) Man. Memorial, 7 p.m.

(11) Portsmouth at (6) Goffstown, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Concord/Salem at Bishop Guertin

Bedford/Exeter vs. Central/South

Pink./Londonderry at (2) Merrimack

Memorial/North vs. Goffstown/Ports.

Semifinals

Thursday, March 12

At Exeter High School

Games at 6 and 8 p.m.

Championship

At Lundholm Gym, UNH

Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Division II

First round

Tuesday

Hanover 74, Stevens 27

Bow 49, Pelham 32

Lebanon 61, Laconia 31

John Stark 51, Coe-Brown 40

Hollis/Brookline 48, Man. West 24

Bishop Brady 65, Merrimack Valley 50

Spaulding 49, Kearsarge 27

Sanborn 33, Kennett 32

Quarterfinals

Friday, 7 p.m.

(8) Bow at (1) Hanover

(5) John Stark at (4) Lebanon

(7) Bp. Brady at (2) Hollis/Brookline

(11) Sanborn at (3) Spaulding

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 11

At Dartmouth College, Hanover

Games at 6 and 8 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At Dartmouth College, Hanover

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Division III

First round

Campbell 53, St. Thomas 51

Newfound 61, Berlin 35

White Mountains 32, Mascoma 19

Prospect Mountain 44, Belmont 36

Hopkinton 47, Inter-Lakes 21

Monadnock 47, Gilford 32

Quarterfinals

Conant 59, Campbell 53

Newfound 41, White Mtns. 33

Fall Mountain 62, Prospect Mtn. 43

Hopkinton 28, Monadnock 27

Semifinals

Wednesday

At Keene State College

(2) Fall Mountain vs. (3) Hopkinton, 5:30

(1) Conant vs. (4) Newfound, 7:30

Championship

Saturday

At Keene State College

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Division IV

First round

Groveton 55, Pittsburg-Canaan 33

Sunapee 46, Lisbon 37

Littleton 53, Portsmouth Christian 40

Newmarket 60, Mascenic 34

Hinsdale 57, Moultonborough 34

Farmington 56, Derryfield 54

Quarterfinals

Colebrook 54, Groveton 40

Littleton 46, Sunapee 42

Woodsville 29, Newmarket 27

Hinsdale 52, Farmington 39

Semifinals

Wednesday

At Plymouth State University

(3) Hinsdale vs. (2) Woodsville, 5:30 p.m.

(1) Colebrook vs. (5) Littleton, 7 p.m.  

Championship

Friday

At Plymouth State University

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Division I

First round

Wednesday

(9) Pinkerton at (8) Hanover, 4 p.m.

(10) Nash. North/Souhegan at (7) Windham, 4 p.m.

(11) Bow at (6) Bishop Guertin, 6:50 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Hanover/Pinkerton at (1) Concord, 6 p.m.

(5) Salem at (4) Trinity, 7 p.m.

Wind./North/Souh. at (2) Bedford, 1 p.m.

Bow/BG at (3) Exeter at PEA, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 11

At JFK Coliseum, Manchester

Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Division II

First round

Wednesday

(9) Ports./Newmarket at (8) Leb/Stevens, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Ports/Newmrkt/Leb/Stevens at (1) Keene, 7 p.m.

(5) Oyster River at (4) Goffstown, 4 p.m.

(7) Dover at (2) Merrimack, 4 p.m.

(6) Somersworth/Coe-Brown at STA, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Wed., March 11

At Everett Arena, Concord

Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 2:45 p.m.

Division III

Quarterfinals

Saturday

(5) Kearsarge/Plymouth at (4) John Stark, 1 p.m.

(7) ConVal/Conant at (2) Belmont/Gilford, 3 p.m.

(6) Kennett at (3) Hollis/Brookline/Derryfield, 4

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 11

At Plymouth State University

JS/Hopk./Kearsarge/Plymouth at (1) Berlin/Gorham, 5:30

Bel/Gilfrd/ConV/Con. vs. HBDS/Kennett, 7:30

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 12:15 p.m.

GIRLS' HOCKEY

First round

Tuesday

BG 5, Brady/Trinity/West 2

STA/Wina./Dover 6, Leb/Stevens/Kear. 4

Exeter 4, Souhegan 1

Quarterfinals

Friday

(9) BG at (1) Concord, 5 p.m.

(5) Pinkerton at (4) Hanover, 5:10 p.m.

(10) STA/Winna/Dover at Berlin/Gorham, 4 p.m.

(6) Exeter at (3) OR/Ports. (at UNH), 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

At Everett Arena, Concord

Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

First round

Thursday

(9) Nash. North at (8) White Mtns., 4 p.m.

(10) Belmont at (7) Winnisq., 3:15 p.m.

(11) Newfound at (6) Dover, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 9, 5 p.m.

White Mtns./North at (1) Berlin

(5) Londonderry at (4) Keene

Winnisquam/Belmont at (2) Exeter

Newfound/Dover at (3) Laconia

Semifinals

Thursday, March 12

At home of higher seeds, 5 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At Lundholm Gym, UNH

Semifinal winners, noon

 
 