The Hanover Lions “Byrne Cup” Twin State All-Star Lacrosse games, featuring New Hampshire vs. Vermont players, is set for Saturday at Hanover High School. The girls will play at 12:30 p.m., followed by the boys at about 3 p.m.
Last year’s event was not played because of the pandemic. New Hampshire is the defending champ in both boys’ and girls’ competition. This is the 28th year of the boys’ game, the 25th for the girls’ contest.
The event is a charity fundraising event for the Hanover Lions Club, helping to fund various community efforts and organizations and people in need who have hearing and eyesight needs. There is no charge for admission. Net proceeds will be the result of donations and sponsorships; anyone can make a donation in support of the event at the event website: www.twinstateallstars.com
Spectator attendance will be limited to family members, with a maximum of four per family. This policy may change.
New Hampshire teams
Girls
Abby Hawkes, Souhegan; Gracie Pierce, Goffstown; Serena Kollmorgen, Winnacunnet; Brooke Chandler, Saint Thomas; Sydney Taylor, Exeter; Jordyn Galgay, Pelham; Katie McCudden, Londonderry; Anna Carlino, Winnacunnet; Lilly Furtkamp, Merrimack Valley, Amelia Coe, Bow; Lauren MacLean, Derryfield; Sarah Giniewicz, Pelham; Lena Nowell, Lebanon; Meghan Danahy, Bow; Kiley O’Brien, Nashua North; Lindsay Hult, Bishop Guertin; Abbey Magnuszewski, Hollis/Brookline; Catherine Bowman, Timberlane; Kylie Youngclaus, Saint Thomas; Lucy Licata, Derryfield.
Boys
Hayden Marshall, Oyster River; Hunter Smith, Londonderry; Jon Krikorian, Bishop Guertin; Drew Fleury, Nashua South; Dawson Clark, Bishop Guerton; Hunter Drouin, Pinkerton; Connor Holly, Exeter; Spencer Clark, Exeter; Riley Lawhorn, Souhegan; Zac Fawcett, Londonderry; Chris Heitmiller, Bishop Guertin; Max Manniello, Bedford; Nick McGovern, Bishop Guertin; Aidan Ahern, Bishop Guertin; Declan Turner, Pinkerton; Matt Cranney, Bishop Guertin; Robbie Derhak, Londonderry; Davis Nelson, Exeter; Zach Gilvar, Exeter; John Sullivan, Bishop Guertin; Ryan Caparrelli, Derryfield; Jaxon Snyder, Derryfield.