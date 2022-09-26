Here’s something you probably didn’t expect to read this year: Spaulding High School has entered the Union Leader Power Poll.
The Red Raiders, who were winless last season, are off to a 4-0 start (3-0 against NHIAA competition), and moved into the No. 10 spot after defeating previously unbeaten Dover 36-23 Friday night. Spaulding had a 30-3 lead at one point in the second half. Dover, the No. 10 team in last week’s poll, dropped out of the top 10 following the loss.
Pinkerton slipped from No. 5 into a tie with Concord for No. 7 after falling 31-6 at No. 1 Londonderry on Friday night. The Lancers (3-1, 3-0) have been the No. 1 team in the poll all season. Their only loss came at Bishop Hendricken of Warwick, Rhode Island.
In addition to Spaulding, No. 2 Exeter (4-0, 3-0), No. 3 Bishop Guertin (4-0) and No. 4 Nashua North (4-0) are the only unbeaten teams remaining in Division I. Timberlane, which climbed from No. 6 to No. 5 after a 42-14 victory over Keene, will receive a tough test Friday night when it plays Exeter in Plaistow. That’s the only game this weekend that features two ranked teams.
Bedford stretched its winning streak to three games with a 49-0 victory over winless Goffstown on Friday night. That win helped the Bulldogs move from No. 8 to No. 6.
Division II Souhegan (4-0), the only non-Division I team in the poll, remained at No. 9 after beating winless Lebanon 61-0 on Saturday.
Spaulding will try to remain unbeaten when it faces Manchester Memorial in Manchester on Friday night.