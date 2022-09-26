Here’s something you probably didn’t expect to read this year: Spaulding High School has entered the Union Leader Power Poll.

The Red Raiders, who were winless last season, are off to a 4-0 start (3-0 against NHIAA competition), and moved into the No. 10 spot after defeating previously unbeaten Dover 36-23 Friday night. Spaulding had a 30-3 lead at one point in the second half. Dover, the No. 10 team in last week’s poll, dropped out of the top 10 following the loss.