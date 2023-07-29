Wachter
Buy Now

Concord’s Maddy Wachter delivers a pitch during her victory in the Division I state final.

 DAN DOYON

Maddy Wachter pushed herself throughout the NHIAA Division I softball tournament to ensure each of her pitches were the best they could be.

The junior right-hander wanted to do everything she could to propel Concord High School, coming off two consecutive runner-up seasons, to the state championship.

Previous 2023 winners: January, Brooks Craigue, Concord (hockey); February, Aidan Cox, Northwood (indoor track); March, Caroline Harvey, Salem (hockey); April, Sarah Taylor, Concord (softball); May, Annie Parker, Portsmouth (lacrosse).

To submit a nomination for future Athlete of the Month consideration, email the Union Leader Sports Department at sports@unionleader.com and enter “Athlete of the Month” in the subject line.