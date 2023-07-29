Maddy Wachter pushed herself throughout the NHIAA Division I softball tournament to ensure each of her pitches were the best they could be.
The junior right-hander wanted to do everything she could to propel Concord High School, coming off two consecutive runner-up seasons, to the state championship.
For nearly the entire postseason, Wachter was perfect.
Wachter tossed both a perfect game and a one-hitter over her two tournament starts, helping Concord (20-1) capture the Division I title — the program’s eighth overall and first since 2018. The top-seeded Crimson Tide defeated third-seeded Winnacunnet, 3-2, in the final.
Wachter struck out 23 batters and allowed three hits and two walks over 16 postseason innings.
For her performance in the circle over the Crimson Tide’s playoff run, Wachter was named the June New Hampshire Union Leader Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month by the Union Leader Board of Judges.
“I knew, even if I made a mistake, that my team was always behind me,” Wachter said of how she felt entering the postseason. “If they (the opponent) got a hit, my team would back me up and I just had a lot of confidence in not only myself but in my team and I feel like they had a lot of confidence in me, which also helped me.”
Wachter notched 11 strikeouts, including the 300th of her career, en route to her first-ever perfect game in Concord’s 3-0 quarterfinal triumph over ninth-seeded Timberlane. Wachter, an All-Division I First Team selection, said many of her strikeouts came from getting Timberlane batters to chase her rise ball.
Between each inning, Concord junior catcher Delaney Duford gave Wachter her thoughts on which pitches were working well and what she could tweak to make others better.
Shortstop Brooke Wyatt saved Wachter’s perfect game late in the game by fielding a slow dribbler and making the throw to first base for the out.
Duke Sawyer, Concord’s 22nd-year coach, said he realized around the fifth inning that Wachter had a perfect game going but nobody talked about it in the dugout. Wachter did not know until her teammates stormed toward her after the win.
“After that, when they all came running out to me on the field and they told me, I don’t think a smile left my face for the rest of the night,” Wachter said. “I was so excited. It was not only just for me — it was knowing I could do that for my team and that I was a really big part of that win, which is just as important as the perfect game.”
Sawyer said he went into the playoffs knowing he wanted to start Wachter in the quarterfinals and the division title game if Concord reached that point. After the quarterfinal, Sawyer had no doubt about starting Wachter in the final and was tempted to have her start in the semifinals against Salem.
Sawyer instead started his other ace, junior righty and Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year Sarah Taylor, against the Blue Devils. Taylor, the April Union Leader Athlete of the Month, allowed four hits and struck out eight batters over five innings and Wachter pitched the final two in Concord’s 4-0 win over Salem.
“I was going to put Maddy in the championship game no matter what,” Sawyer said. “She just had an outstanding year but she was really at the top of her game for the playoffs.”
Wachter also started for Concord in its 1-0, eight-inning loss to Exeter in last year’s Division I final. Winnacunnet (18-4) was the only team that beat the Crimson Tide in the regular season.
“We have great defense no matter what but, with Sarah playing third, I feel like we were a lot more confident with Sarah there just because we’ve been playing together for so long,” Wachter said. “Having us three on the field all at the same time kind of helped.”
Through the first 5⅔ innings against the Warriors, Wachter had another perfect game going while protecting a 3-0 Crimson Tide lead. Arden Langmaid (single) and Kate Gagne (walk) scored Winnacunnet’s only two runs on a wild pitch with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.
“I sort of looked at her from the dugout, she looked over and I knew she had it,” Sawyer said. “Bases were clear, we had two outs so I had full confidence that she would get out of that inning and go into the next.”
Wachter ended the frame with a strikeout — one of her 10 in the game — using an outside curveball.
Winnacunnet led off the seventh inning with a walk before star hitter and pitcher Maddy Eaton stepped into the batter’s box.
Sawyer said he and Wachter talked before the game about possibly intentionally walking Eaton in certain situations. When he went out to talk to Wachter in the seventh, Sawyer told Wachter to pitch to Eaton. “I’ve got this,” Wachter replied.
Wachter, who finished the spring with a 10-1 record, 0.80 ERA and 130 strikeouts, got Eaton to pop out. Wyatt then fielded two Warriors ground outs that ended the game.
“Working so hard for all that time building up to finally get it, it’s a feeling like no other,” Wachter said. “I feel like just knowing what it feels like — of not being on the winning end of it to really push you to be on the winning end of it — it really helped every single person on that team to really be the best version of themselves they could be in that game.”
Other athletes considered for the June honor were White Mountains Regional baseball player Karter Deming, Pinkerton Academy baseball player Garrett Hammer, Hollis/Brookline girls lacrosse player Alyssa Hill, Bedford High girls lacrosse player Olivia Matthews, Gilford High track athlete Patrick Gandini, Pinkerton track athlete Jordan Wheaton and Lebanon High boys tennis player Nolan Arado.
Deming, a senior right-handed pitcher, started all four NHIAA Division III playoff games for White Mountains on its way to the state title. He posted a 1.33 ERA with four earned runs on 10 hits and 12 walks alongside 37 strikeouts. Deming hurled a 16-strikeout two-hitter for the Spartans in their 2-0 win over two-time defending D-III champion and undefeated Monadnock in the title game.
Hammer, a senior right-handed pitcher, tossed 14 scoreless playoff innings and earned two wins over a four-hitter and three-hitter for the NHIAA Division I runner-up Astros.
Hill, a senior attacker, recorded seven goals, five assists and 13 draw controls for Hollis/Brookline over its three-game playoff run to the NHIAA Division II title last month.
Matthews, a junior midfielder, tallied 14 goals for Bedford through its three-game playoff run to its first NHIAA Division I championship last month.
Gandini, a senior, won the 1,600-meter run at both the New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 10 and the NHIAA Meet of Champions on June 3. Wheaton, a senior, won the 100-meter hurdles at both the New England Championships and NHIAA Meet of Champions.
Arado, a junior, won the NHIAA boys singles tournament on June 6 and reached the NHIAA boys doubles tournament final with partner Will Katz two days later.
