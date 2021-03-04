Diana Pivirotto entered her first season with the St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover co-op girls hockey team determined to do her best in goal.
She finished the first month of the NHIAA regular season as arguably the best netminder in the girls division.
Pivirotto, a St. Thomas sophomore who played for Exeter last year, made about 58 saves, allowed one goal and recorded four straight shutouts in the team’s 5-0 start to the season.
For her performance in the team’s first five games, the East Kingston resident was named the January Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month by the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
“I just thought I could do it,” Pivirotto said in a phone interview after her team’s opening-round 4-0 playoff win over Exeter on Tuesday. “The team has got my back. I’ve got the team’s back. We could go all the way. We could do this. That’s how I started off. That’s how I’m playing. I just felt it, really.”
Pivirotto posted shutouts in each of her team’s final four January games and the streak extended to six before an 8-1 victory at Bedford on Feb. 10.
Two of those January shutout triumphs came against Berlin/Gorham, including a 1-0 win on Jan. 30 that was decided in the final minute of regulation. After Pivirotto withstood heavy pressure from Berlin/Gorham for most of the third period, her teammate, junior defender Emily Thibodeau, scored the game-winning goal with 54 seconds remaining.
That game is an example of the confidence Pivirotto gives her teammates, St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover coach Al Oliveira said.
“For example, in the attacking zone, the defense is not afraid to pinch in and leave one defenseman hanging,” Oliveira said. “If there’s a two-on-one, they feel confident she’s going to make the save. ... To me, that says the team has the confidence to play down low knowing that if something goes south or sideways, she’s back there to help.”
Oliveira described Pivirotto as polite, respectful and open to making changes in her game, a trait he said not all goaltenders possess.
Through working with Oliveira and his staff and her goalie trainer, Rob Day, Pivirotto has improved her glove and stick positioning since the start of this season. While quiet by nature, Pivirotto has also become more comfortable communicating with her teammates on the ice, Oliveira said.
“You start with something good, it only gets better and we started with something really good,” Oliveira said. “If you have somebody who is a higher skilled player like she is, the improvement is not as drastic but it’s significant because you’re fine-tuning things that make the difference.”
Oliveira said Pivirotto usually makes about 15-16 saves a game. During games where she is not seeing many shots, Pivirotto pretends she is calling a radio broadcast of the game in her head to stay alert, a tip Oliveira gave her that he learned from a coach when his son was playing goalie growing up.
“It’s really helped me,” Pivirotto said. “Before I used that, in past seasons I would space out and that’s not a good thing. I feel like I’m really focused and dialed in on the game. I’m focused on the players, not just making saves. It’s helped me read plays, stay focused and maybe even tell my team what the other goalie is not so good at so they can score.”
When Pivirotto has been called on this season, she has come through nearly every time. St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover (16-0) has earned nine shutout victories and allowed one goal in every other game.
“She’s kind of like the rock we needed that we didn’t have last year,” Oliveira said.
