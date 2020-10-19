The Wave is coming in, and it’s getting higher.
The Dover High Green Wave, specifically, jumped one spot in this week’s statewide New Hampshire Union Leader Power Poll, from sixth to a tie for fifth (with Salem). Dover was unranked in the first three polls of the 2020 season, but have turned heads since victories over Seacoast rivals Winnacunnet (Oct. 9) and Portsmouth-Oyster River (last Friday).
Where the Wave will crest has yet to be determined. As of Monday, Dover did not have an opponent for the coming weekend, which is the final weekend of regular season action — or play-in games — in a pandemic-shortened Division I regular season.
Dover shared the No. 5 spot with another jumper, Salem (2-1), up from seventh after an impressive triumph over Merrimack.
The top four teams remained in the same order in today’s poll. Nashua North, which has played only two games because of COVID-19-related issues, remained at the top with all six first-place votes. The Titans are scheduled to host No. 4 Londonderry on Friday night at Stellos Stadium.
Voters were divided on whether to include Pinkerton Academy in the poll. The school last week announced it was ending participation in fall athletics because of COVID-19-related issues, but the Astros received enough votes to tie for ninth — a salute to their body of work in a 2-1 season.