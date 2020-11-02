It’s that time of the year: When the top teams in the Union Leader Football Power Poll meet with the season on the line.
In fact, all eight of the Division I state quarterfinalists can be found in the poll’s top 10, with new entry Merrimack (3-2) checking in at No. 10 this week. The Tomahawks rallied to beat Nashua South in the West Conference semifinals on Sunday, punching their ticket to play at No. 1 Nashua North (4-0) this coming weekend.
The other three quarterfinals will feature some degree of rivalry: No. 6 Exeter (4-2) at No. 5 Winnacunnet (5-1), No. 3 Londonderry (4-2) at No. 4 Salem (4-1) and No. 7 Bedford (4-2) at No. 2 Goffstown (6-0), all scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
The Blue Hawks and Warriors made the biggest jumps in this week’s poll. Exeter vaulted from unranked to sixth after its fourth straight win, 14-0, over then-No. 3 (tie) Dover. Winnacunnet went from 10th to fifth after handling Spaulding.
Every quarterfinal features a rematch of an earlier game this season, with Winnacunnet (16-13), Londonderry (16-0) and Goffstown (26-21) prevailing in those games.
For a fourth straight week, the poll’s six voters kept North and Goffstown unanimously in the top two slots. Since the Titans and Grizzlies are in different playoff brackets, a potential showdown between the teams wouldn’t happen until the state final.
Division II powers Plymouth (5-0) and Souhegan (5-0) remained firmly in the top 10, at Nos. 8 and 9, with each hosting a quarterfinal game this weekend.