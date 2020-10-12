Goffstown High is the new No. 2 in the statewide Union Leader Football Power Poll, jumping one spot from last week.
The Grizzlies improved to 3-0 with a 35-0 victory over Concord on Saturday, one day after the previous No. 2, Londonderry, suffered a 26-7 home loss to Bedford. That outcome resulted in the Lancers (2-1) dropping to No. 4 and the Bulldogs (2-1) jumping from No. 7 to No. 3.
Both Goffstown and Bedford play 0-3 clubs this Friday, the Grizzlies at Central and the Bulldogs home to Concord.
Nashua North (2-0), which beat Gate City rival Bishop Guertin on Saturday night, remained at the top of the poll for a fourth straight week (including preseason) and this week the Titans are the unanimous No. 1 pick of the poll’s six voters. (Goffstown was a unanimous No. 2.)
Another significant jumper this week is Dover (2-0), which sits sixth after receiving votes last week. The Green Wave have beaten two area rivals — Winnacunnet this past Friday — and hope to extend that string this Friday at Portsmouth/Oyster River.